‘A tragic event.’ Family members ask for help after death at Kennewick hotel

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for Danny Grayson, who died in a Kennewick hotel under suspicious circumstances. GoFundMe

Family members are raising money to pay for a the funeral of a Kennewick man who died last weekend in a hotel room.

Danny Grayson Sr., 54, was visiting the Quality Inn near the Columbia Center mall at 7901 Quinault Ave. last Sunday when police and fire department medics were called, said Kennewick police.

Paramedics performed CPR to try and revive him, but weren’t able to save his life.

“We are devastated by the lost of our beloved family member Danny Grayson in a tragic event in Washington state,” GoFundMe campaign organizer Susan Ramsey wrote on Facebook.

She asked people to pray for his three children, Kalei, Rowdy and Champ, and asked for help with funeral expenses.

“We would like for the last thing they worry about to be the impending funeral expenses,” she wrote.

Kennewick police are investigating Grayson’s death. Details about who he was visiting or how he was injured were not released as police are still trying to determine what happened.

Police have interviewed several witnesses and got video from the hotel.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiners Office performed an autopsy on Thursday. The results were not ready by Friday morning.