This Pasco woman was dropped off at motel room in June. She hasn’t been seen since

Police are asking for help finding a Pasco woman who vanished more than a month ago.

Allison Galvan’s mom dropped off her 27-year-old daughter at the Loyalty Inn at Lewis Street and 20th Avenue on June 7 after she had been released from the Franklin County jail, said her sister Kirsten Peterson.

Galvan’s mother started to believe something was wrong when she hadn’t heard from her daughter after a few days, Peterson said.

When days became weeks, Peterson started to worry as well.

Galvan struggles with drug addiction and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, but even at the times when her conditions were at their worst, she still called her mother every few days, Peterson said. She also kept in regular communication with her 11- and 3-year-old sons, who live with Galvan’s mom.

This is the longest she has gone without making any contact.

“Even when she didn’t have a phone, she would find a way to call,” Peterson said. “I have seen her ask people politely to use their phones.”

Allison Galvan was dropped off at a Pasco motel on June 7 and has been missing ever since. Pasco Police Department

Family members contacted police and circulated a flyer asking for information. So far, the family has heard she still may be in Pasco, but they aren’t sure how credible that information is.

Galvan is wanted for missing a court date in Franklin County Superior Court on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle.

However, Peterson described her sister as a loving person who cares about people.

“She’s a free spirit, but this whole month and a half is a little too free spirit for her,” she said. “When she’s clean, she’s the greatest mom in the world. Even with her on drugs, she still cares about her kids.”

Peterson said she wants to talk to her sister and asks anyone who knows where she is to call the family at 509-820-8558, Pasco police at 509-628-0333 or email Det. Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov.