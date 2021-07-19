Crime

1 dead in Interstate 182 rollover in Pasco

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a rollover crash near the Road 68 off-ramp for Interstate 182. One person had died in the crash.
Pasco, WA

One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 182 at the off-ramp for Road 68.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash that happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate just after 2 p.m., said Trooper Chris Thorson.

The vehicle rolled toward a nearby Burger King drive-thru.

Police reported that the driver was the only one in the car.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

