Crime
1 dead in Interstate 182 rollover in Pasco
One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 182 at the off-ramp for Road 68.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash that happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate just after 2 p.m., said Trooper Chris Thorson.
The vehicle rolled toward a nearby Burger King drive-thru.
Police reported that the driver was the only one in the car.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
