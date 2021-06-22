Avelo Airlines giving 2021 graduates free round-trip tickets. Find out how in Tri-Cities

Avelo Airlines is giving away round-trip tickets to this year’s graduates.

The company announced Tuesday that it will award 21 graduates from the greater Tri-Cities area two round-trip tickets.

The company said that anyone 18 and older who graduated this year and lives within 150 miles of the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco is eligible to enter the contest. Graduation could be from a high school, college or trade school.

To enter, go to aveloair.com.

Graduates can earn a second entry by posting a picture or video related to their graduation on Twitter or Instagram, and tagging @AveloAir and #AveloGradSweepstakes.

The deadline for the contest is July 20 and winners will be selected at random by Aug. 17. Travel must be completed by Dec. 31.

“This has been a challenging school year for students trying to remain academically engaged while often studying remotely,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “The Tri-Cities region is home to dozens of schools. We are inspired by the perseverance of the Class of 2021 and we can’t imagine a better graduation gift.”

The sweepstakes is part of a larger 500 ticket giveaway in the 12 communities where Avelo has flights.

Avelo Airlines budget airline launched in Tri-Cities in April, and is the first new airline in the U.S. in 13 years. It has direct flights between Burbank, Calif., and Pasco, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.