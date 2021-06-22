Local

Avelo Airlines giving 2021 graduates free round-trip tickets. Find out how in Tri-Cities

Pasco, WA

Avelo Airlines is giving away round-trip tickets to this year’s graduates.

The company announced Tuesday that it will award 21 graduates from the greater Tri-Cities area two round-trip tickets.

The company said that anyone 18 and older who graduated this year and lives within 150 miles of the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco is eligible to enter the contest. Graduation could be from a high school, college or trade school.

To enter, go to aveloair.com.

Graduates can earn a second entry by posting a picture or video related to their graduation on Twitter or Instagram, and tagging @AveloAir and #AveloGradSweepstakes.

The deadline for the contest is July 20 and winners will be selected at random by Aug. 17. Travel must be completed by Dec. 31.

“This has been a challenging school year for students trying to remain academically engaged while often studying remotely,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “The Tri-Cities region is home to dozens of schools. We are inspired by the perseverance of the Class of 2021 and we can’t imagine a better graduation gift.”

The sweepstakes is part of a larger 500 ticket giveaway in the 12 communities where Avelo has flights.

Avelo Airlines budget airline launched in Tri-Cities in April, and is the first new airline in the U.S. in 13 years. It has direct flights between Burbank, Calif., and Pasco, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Allison Stormo
Allison Stormo has been an editor, writer and designer at newspapers throughout the Pacific Northwest for more than 20 years. She is a former Tri-City Herald news editor, and recently returned to the newsroom.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service