New airline adds direct Tri-Cities flights to LA area. 1-way $19 fares for a month

Tri-Citians are getting a new option to fly directly to the Los Angeles area — a launching point for Disneyland.

Starting at the end of April, the brand new Avelo Airlines will be flying to Burbank, Calif., from Pasco. The first flight will be April 29.

The airline is the first major carrier to launch in 15 years, said a news release.

“We are extremely excited,” said Tri-Cities Airport director Buck Taft. “It is something the community really wants.”

Flights will be scheduled to and from Burbank on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights to Burbank leave Pasco at 11 a.m. and land at 1:30 p.m. Return flights back to Tri-Cities are at 8 a.m. and land at 10:20 a.m.

Introductory rates start at $19 each way through at least May 27, though Avelo’s booking site on Thursday showed the fare extending into September.

Buck said that the budget airline’s focus is to get to the area without having to use the bigger Los Angeles Airport — where there is much more traffic.

“It will be a stress-free gateway,” he said.

The airline also will have routes from Burbank to Phoenix/Mesa, Bozeman, Mont., Grand Junction, Colo., Ogden, Utah, and Eugene, Bend and Medford in Oregon and Santa Rosa, Redding, Arcata/Eureka in California.

Buck said the flights on a Boeing 737 hold 189 passengers and feature top-down air filtration and ventilation systems and HEPA air filters.

He added that is it much like Allegiant Airlines, which also was founded by Avelo’s chairman and CEO Andrew Levy.

It is a budget airline with add-on pricing for amenities like seat selection and priority boarding.

Passengers are allowed a small carry-on but an overhead piece of luggage costs $35.

Checked bags are $10 for the first bag, $20 for the second and $100 for anything beyond two bags per passenger. An extra charge is added if bags are added at the airport rather than during an online check-in.

To select a seat — rather than leave it to chance — prices start at $4 but a flight search showed fees as much as $36 for some seat selections.

Priority boarding is $10.

Pets are allowed in the cabin under the seats for $95.

“Avelo has a simple purpose — to inspire travel,” Levy said. “Avelo is a different and better kind of airline, built from scratch to offer an affordable, convenient and caring travel experience.”

Avelo Air, seen here at the Hollywood Burbank Airport in California, will begin serving the Tri-Cities. Joe Scarnici Getty Images for Avelo Air