Next stop San Diego. New direct flight from Tri-Cities starts this week

Just in time for summer travel, a new nonstop flight from Pasco to California is beginning.

Allegiant Air is celebrating its first direct nonstop flights from the Tri-Cities Airport to San Diego on Friday.

The airline will fly between the two cities Fridays and Mondays, with current published one-way rates as low as $54.

San Diego brings in vacationers to see the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld and Balboa Park, as well as the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier.

The Southern California hot spot also is a launching point to get to Anaheim for entertainment such as Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm.

The Friday and Monday flights to San Diego will take off at 4 p.m. from Pasco and land at 6:30 p.m.

People traveling to Pasco will be able to catch a flight departing at 6 p.m. and landing in the Tri-Cities at 8:30 p.m.

Other direct options

The Allegiant Air addition follows the April launch of Avelo Airlines’ direct flight between Pasco and Burbank, Calif., as one of its maiden voyages.

The budget airline’s main hub is at the Hollywood Burbank Airport, and aims to give travelers easy access to Los Angeles without having to go to the busier Los Angeles International Airport.

Other nonstop destinations for fliers out of Pasco include Phoenix-Mesa, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.