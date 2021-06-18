Carnival rides and food trucks highlight summer fest in Tri-Cities on Saturday

Catch carnival rides and tasty treats this weekend at the The Country Mercantile Summer Festival.

The Country Mercantile at 232 Crestloch Road just off Highway 395 north of Pasco will have a festival on Saturday, June 19, that will feature food trucks, flowers and carnival rides.

Unlimited carnival rides cost $10 per person and will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rides include a carousel, roller coaster, train ride, frog hopper, airline ride, bounce house and an obstacle course.

Frost Me Sweet Bakery, Ninja Bistro, Impastables, Non-Fiction, Bobablastic and Bonnie’s Petal Patch food trucks will be on site 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bonnie’s Petal Patch will create a floral wall for taking spring-themed photos.

The Country Mercantile has a seasonal produce stand and features a large selection of in-house made chocolates that guests can watch being made, homemade gourmet food gifts such as sauces, pastas, dips, oils and vinegars and seasoning mixes.

Their full-size deli sells sandwiches, tamales and other lunch items, as well as homemade ice cream.