Ninja Bistro offers taste of Asian fusion

Cheryl Strange, the Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services, responds to the loss of Western State Hospital's federal certification in a taped message to employees of the psychiatric facility in Lakewood. DSHS oversees the hospital.
Brock Long of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tells about the rescue of two rafters, a woman and her granddaughter, from the Columbia River near Hover Park in Finley. Wind and river current pushed the two from shore and downstream towards Wallula.
A tractor trailer carrying upwards of 5000 live chickens tipped over while attempting a u-turn in Washington state. Video from a state trooper captures the mess. It's unknown how many of the chickens died.
Landowner Brad Rew has a vision of turning his 58-acres of land along the Yakima River in Richland into an equestrian campground. Layers of expensive regulations are causing him to reconsider his plans to build a 25-site camping area.
Robert Leib, owner of Eterra and Skid Steer Solutions, demonstrates with the company's flamethrower near Bellingham. The flamethrower was built to show the capabilities of the boom arm it's attached to.