Connell High fined over racist calls at basketball game. School is on probation

A Facebook video screenshot shows one of the free throw attempts during which calls of “monkey” were being made from the bleachers.

Connell High School has been placed on a one-year probation and fined $1,000 by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association after students were accused of racist jeers during a recent girls basketball game.

Video recorded during the May 22 game and posted on Facebook shows two Zillah High players, who are sisters, being called “monkey” in shouts from the bleachers during free throw attempts.

A student in the stands can be seen making monkey arm gestures and sounds.

The state organization penalties were issued after an appeal of sanctions earlier imposed by the South Central Athletic Conference.

The WIAA agreed to repeal two of the sanctions issued by the regional athletic conference, but then added more punishments.

The additional punishments are intended to protect the victims in the short term and to create long-term change, it said.

The $1,000 fine is to be used by Connell High School to develop a region-wide Student Sportsmanship Conference for high school students. Students will participate in initiatives that address sportsmanship, respect and anti-bias behavior.

Connell High School administrators and coaches must complete an implicit bias class before participating in any playoff event or competition, the WIAA ruled.

And the high school cannot be the host for any competitions this year.

The WIAA overturned sanctions that banned Connell High School basketball teams from participating in the post season and that banned parents from attending competitions for the remainder of the year.

There was no evidence of any Connell basketball players or parents contributing to the racist acts, the WIAA said.

The South Central Athletic Conference had previously banned adult and student fans at games until June 12 and said the girls and boys basketball teams would end their seasons on June 5.

The North Franklin School District and Connell High School also self-imposed penalties.

Student athletes in the student section during the May 22 game were suspended from competitions after district officials concluded that the racist comments came from the student section.

It also banned high school students from attending any home or away games through the remainder of the season.

The district said it would hire a third party to conduct an investigation of the behavior at the May 22 game and would educate high school students on racial and sportsmanship issues.

Connell High’s athletic director, Stephen Pyeatt, who was in charge at the May 22 game, issued an apology to the Zillah players, coaches and community.

“You did not deserve this in any way, and no one should ever have to be subjected to what happened,” he said in the formal apology. “I am sorry.”