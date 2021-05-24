Claims of racist name-calling, gestures at Connell High game under investigation

Connell High School in the North Franklin County District in Connell, Wash.

Allegations of racist remarks and gestures made during a home game of the Connell High girl’s basketball team Saturday night are being investigated, the North Franklin School District said Monday evening.

The high school posted on social media that due to the basketball game Connell High students would not be allowed to attend games as fans until further notice.

Video shot during the game against Zillah High School and posted on Facebook shows two Zillah High players being called “monkey” in calls such as “Don’t think about it monkey” during free throw attempts.

It also shows a person in the stands making monkey sounds and gestures.

“Any show of racism is inexcusable and will not be tolerated in our district,” said Jim Jacobs, superintendent of the North Franklin School District, in a statement Monday evening.

The North Franklin athletic director was made aware of remarks and gestures made by Connell students in the bleachers near the end of the game, according to the statement from the school district.

The athletic director alerted Jacobs and the school board Saturday evening and Jacobs ordered an immediate investigation.

School officials began interviewing students on Monday and also planned to review game film and social media.

“We take these allegations seriously and, while we are unable to share disciplinary details due to privacy laws, we will assure appropriate consequences are administered,” Jacobs said in the statement.