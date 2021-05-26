Connell High official apologizes for racist student shouts at basketball players

A Facebook video screenshot shows one of the free throw attempts during which calls of “monkey” were being made from the bleachers.

The Connell High official in charge at a Saturday night basketball game has apologized to the Zillah players, coaches and community for what he called “racist actions” at the game.

“I know that what happened has caused an immense amount of pain to you as a player, coach, fan, family member and community member, and I am deeply sorry,” said Stephen Pyeatt, Connell High’s athletic director.

“You did not deserve this in any way, and no one should ever have to be subjected to what happened,” he said in the formal apology. “I am sorry.”

The North Franklin School District is investigating allegations of racist gestures and calls during the Connell High girls’ game against Zillah High School.

Video shot during the game and posted on Facebook shows two Zillah High players, who are sisters, being called “monkey” in shouts from the bleachers during free throw attempts.

“Don’t think about it monkey,” was one of the comments shouted as one of the teens was at the free throw line.

The video also shows a person in the stands making monkey sounds and arm gestures.

Doug Burge, the Zillah School District superintendent, said in a statement that the district takes the allegations seriously and is committed to aiding in the investigation.

“We value diversity and strive to create schools and environments that are both physically safe and emotionally nurturing for our students,” he said.

The district’s priority is to support the Zillah students and families of those involved and ensure that its schools are places were students know they are valued, respected and accepted, Burge said.

Counseling and school administrative staff are available to help students impacted by the events at the game.

Burge said the district continues to be impressed by the support shown by the Zillah community to students and staff following the game and its willingness to embrace diversity and express compassion.

Connell High School students have been banned from attending games as fans until further notice.

People posting on the Connell High School Facebook page were questioning why the issue was not addressed during the game, either by school staff or the referees.

At one point Zillah coach Brandie Valadez can be heard on a video posted on Facebook saying, “This is very racist. That is racist.”

“We take these allegations seriously and, while we are unable to share disciplinary details due to privacy laws, we will assure appropriate consequences are administered,” said Jim Jacobs, superintendent of the North Franklin School District, in a statement Monday evening.

He said earlier this week that the investigation includes reviewing game film and other video and interviewing students.