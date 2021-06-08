Pasco’s Grand Old 4th Celebration is back. But 1 tradition will be missing

The Grand Old 4th of July Celebration in Pasco is back this year, but city residents will have to skip the city’s traditional parade for another year.

However, with many COVID-19 restrictions in Washington state expected to be lifted June 30, the city is planning many other activities to celebrate Independence Day.

The highlight will be the fireworks show at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Gesa Stadium.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and freestyle Moto-X shows are planned for the pre-fireworks entertainment.

The weekend will start with a family bike ride at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Riverview Park. Cost is $5.

The Camp Patriot Fun run starts at 8 a.m. July 4 near Gesa Stadium, with options for in-person and virtual participation. Cost is $15.

Kiwanis will be serving breakfast 9 a.m. to noon and then lunch until 2 p.m. at Memorial Park, 1520 W Shoshone St., with the Camp Patriot Show and Shine Car Show at the park from noon to 4 p.m.

A cardboard regatta also is planned at the park’s pool at noon for youth, teens and adults. Participants fashion their own boats out of cardboard, recyclables and duct tape. Cost is $15.

To register for activities, go to pascoparksandrec.com.

Kennewick earlier announced it will hold its River of Fire fireworks show over the Columbia River.