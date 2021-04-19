Tri-Cities food banks delivered 1,600% increase in meals during COVID pandemic

A year ago, the world was put in a tailspin as stay-home orders were issued in Washington and worldwide becauses of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the process of stepping up to help fill basic needs of Tri-Citians facing long-term unemployment, Second Harvest distributed a staggering 1,600% more food in 2020.

The year before the pandemic, the group distributed the equivalent of 84,150 meals in Benton and Franklin counties. That’s about 101,000 pounds of food.

Last year, about 1.5 million meals were given out in the two counties, said Eric Williams, community partnerships director for Second Harvest.

The total pounds of food distributed to food banks in the Tri-Cities area was about 15 times more than in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the average meal per person is about 1.2 pounds of food.

Second Harvest’s primary function is to procure food and distribute it to partners throughout the state, including the Tri-Cities Food Bank with several locations in Tri-Cites and St. Vincent de Paul St. Patrick in Pasco.

Second Harvest Tri-Cities also had regular Mobile Markets throughout the year since 2006. Last year, 79 Mobile markets were held — more than a dozen than the year before.

Twenty-five members of the Air and Army National Guard work alongside about 50 Bethel Church volunteers distributing boxes of food and containers of milk in the parking lot of the South Richland church off Shockley Road last April. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Williams said while they know how many pounds of food they distributed, it’s less clear how many people were helped.

“At Mobile Markets, we ask little or no questions,” he said. “We don’t want to discourage anyone from getting the food they need.”

However, early in the pandemic when Second Harvest Tri-Cities was holding large giveaway events, a single question was asked: “Is this your first time accessing a food bank?”

About 40 percent of the food box recipients last spring were first-time clients, Williams said.

The increase in need was so drastic that the organization had to invest in more resources.

Pallets of potatoes and onions line the floor of the Toyota Center in preparation for a giveaway held by the Second Harvest of Tri-Cities, the Three Rivers Convention Center and the Washington Potato Commission in Kennewick last May. Jennifer King Tri-City Herald

After the pandemic began, Williams said the Tri-Cities warehouse added a second mobile truck, as well as two full-time staff members.

One person was hired to schedule Mobile Market events and manage the program. Another driver-facilitator also was needed to drive the truck and to handle the onsite activities, including working with volunteers.

“We’re actually renting a truck while we await the arrival of another we’ve purchased, but won’t arrive until the end of May,” Williams said.

Other groups like St. Vincent de Paul in Pasco have served a steady stream of Tri-Citians.

A group spokesperson told the Herald that they consistently serve an average of 950 people during the weekly food distribution. That is about the same as those served before the pandemic.

Williams said that Second Harvest is moving forward hoping for the best, but realizes that community food insecurity and hunger needs will continue.

He said the closest comparison was the demand during the 2008 recession.

“Employment recovered faster than hunger and insecurity,” he said. “It took about a decade for food insecurity across the U.S. to fully dip down to where it was before the recession hit.”

Mobile Market schedule

All markets are drive-thru events that serve up to 300 families.

▪ April 20: 10 a.m. to noon, Walmart, 2720 S. Quillan St., Kennewick.

▪ April 23: 10 a.m. to noon, Walmart, 4820 N. Road 68, Pasco.

▪ April 28: 1 to 3 p.m. Parent Education Center, 2120 Henry St., Pasco.

▪ April 29: 10 a.m. to noon, Walmart, 2801 Duportail St., Richland.

Other food banks

Tri-Cities Food Bank Benton City: 712 N. 10th St. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Call: 509-588-5454. Facebook

Tri-Cities Food Bank Kennewick: 424 W. Deschutes Ave. Hours: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. weekdays. Call: 509-586-0688. Facebook and tri-citiesfoodbanks.org.

Tri-Cities Food Bank Richland: 321 Wellsian Way. Hours: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays. Call: 509-943-2795. Facebook

St. Vincent de Paul Pasco: 215 S. Sixth Ave. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Call: 509-544-9315. Facebook

Sozo Food Bank in Kennewick: 120 W. Railroad Ave. Hours: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Call: 509-582-9064.