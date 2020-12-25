Tri-City Herald Logo
$100,000+ coming to Tri-Cities area nonprofits, thanks to 2 Hanford contractors

By Tri-City Herald staff

Two Hanford contractors have made end-of-the-year donations totaling more than $100,000 to Tri-Cities area nonprofits.

Hanford Mission Integration Solutions, the contractor that will take over sitewide services at the nuclear reservation next month, donated $60,000 to 12 nonprofits.

“This has been a challenging year for so many and we know that more people and organizations are in need than ever before,” said Bob Wilkinson, president of Mission Integration Solutions.

“These ‘12 gifts of gratitude’ are our initial way of saying thank you to this community as we prepare to take on the Hanford Mission Essential Services Contract on January 25, 2021,” he said.

As part of the new contractor’s community commitment plan, it will invest $10 million in the community over its 10 year contract, it said.

Its focus will be on regional educational outreach programs, regional purchasing programs and community support.

Its current donation is for $5,000 to 12 organizations:

American Red Cross, Northwest Region

Columbia Basin College Foundation

Communities in Schools of Benton and Franklin Counties

Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties

Habitat for Humanity, Tri-County Partners

Meals on Wheels

Second Harvest

Service Peace Warriors

Support, Advocacy & Resource Center

Safe Harbor Crisis Center

United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties

Washington State University Tri-Cities Foundation

Mission Integration Solutions is owned by Leidos, Centerra Group and Parsons.

Bechtel donations

Hanford contractor Bechtel National, which is building and starting up the vitrification plant on the Hanford site, announced a $32,000 donation this month to organizations that include the Domestic Violence Shelter, 2nd Harvest Food Bank, Yakima County Food Ban and the Benton Franklin Crisis Center.

Bechtel also renewed its commitments to the Bikes for Tikes, STEM Foundation, The Arc of the Tri-Cities, Down Syndrome Association of the Mid-Columbia, Communities in Schools and Modern Living Services with more than $10,000.

Bechtel and its employees also teamed up to donate $18,000 in toys and cash to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign. And Bechtel employees sponsored more than 60 children in the Department of Children, Youth, & Families Giving Trees Campaign.

Annette Cary
Senior staff writer Annette Cary covers Hanford, energy, the environment, science and health for the Tri-City Herald. She’s been a news reporter for more than 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.
