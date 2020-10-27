Feds allow more time for $16 billion in new contracts at Hanford to take effect

The Department of Energy will take more time to transition to two new contractors at the Hanford nuclear reservation.

Now both the new central Hanford cleanup contract valued at up to $10 billion and also the new site services contract valued at up to $6 billion will take full effect on Jan. 24.

Each are good for up to 10 years from the January starting date.

The central Hanford cleanup contract awarded to Central Plateau Cleanup Co. originally had a 60-day transition period from the present contract held by CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. It was to end Dec. 3.

The services contract awarded to Hanford Mission Integration Solutions originally had a 120-day transition period from the present contract held by Mission Support Alliance. It was to end Dec. 14.

The longer transition period will help manage the large number of workers switching to the new employers while meeting COVID-19 safety protocols for social distancing, according to DOE.

Typically new contractors bring in their own management team and hire most of the outgoing contractors’ employees. Together the two current contractors employ about 1,650 people.

Hanford Mission Integration Solutions is owned by Leidos, Centerra and Parsons. Central Plateau Cleanup Co. is owned by a team led by Amentum and including Fluor Federal Services and Atkins Nuclear Secured.