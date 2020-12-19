Toys for Tots counts on these Tri-Cities workers every year. They did not disappoint

Workers at the Hanford vitrification plant donated more than $15,500 worth of toys and cash this holiday season to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

Bechtel National, the contractor for the Hanford site project, donated an additional $2,500 to bring the total donation to make Christmas merry for low-income children to $18,000.

“Year after year, the vit plant is instrumental in helping us make sure local children receive toys for Christmas,” said Glen Carter, Toys for Tots coordinator for the greater Tri-Cities area. “We are so grateful for their employees’ continued support, especially with the pandemic.”

Requests for toys has increased this year as people are out of work during the pandemic, but donations to Toys to Tots have dropped.

Griggs Department store also has contributed to the success of the vit plant toy drive, transporting toys dropped off by plant employees at the Toyota Center in Kennewick to Toys for Tots at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Toys for Tots continues to accept donations at www.toysfortots.org/.