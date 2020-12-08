COVID pandemic takes toll on Toys for Tots donations in Tri-Cities

Get a free COVID-19 test and help a child in need at the same time.

Toys are being collected for children in need at Columbia Basin College’s West Pasco COVID testing site.

The Pasco Fire Department is collecting donations of unwrapped new toys at the Benton Franklin Health District testing site at 3110 W. Argent Road in Pasco. The donation dropoff will is at the exit after being tested.

“With all of the current shutdowns and distancing issues, Toys for Tots has not seen the usual number of donations come in this year. Since the COVID testing site has seen a huge number of people come in each day, we are hoping that we can assist the Toys for Tots,” said the news release.

Last year, Toys for Tots helped over 4,000 children in the Tri-Cities and received more than 22,000 toy donations.

Financial donations can also be made at www.toysfortots.org/. No food or gifts of realistic weapons are being accepted.

COVID testing remains free and donations are not required to receive a test. CBC testing site hours are daily 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Preregistration for the COVID testing by the CBC campus can be done at www.wacovid19.org/tricitiestesting/.