Richland’s Duportail Bridge opens after 2 years and $38 million

After two years of construction, the Duportail Bridge connecting the Queensgate area to the Highway 240 bypass in Richland has opened.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will continue to test and monitor the recently install traffic signals throughout the morning, according to a news release from the city of Richland.

The opening of the $38 million, four-lane bridge over the Yakima River had been delayed from its target opening in the fall because parts and equipment for the lights were difficult to find because of the pandemic.

“After years of planning, design, and construction, I’m thrilled to announce the opening of the Duportail Bridge. This important piece of infrastructure, along with other corridor improvements, will benefit our entire region for years to come,” City Manager Cindy Reents said in a news release.

“I’d like to recognize and thank our local legislators, community partners, staff and citizens for their efforts. A project of this magnitude requires extensive collaboration, ingenuity, and patience,” she said.

A virtual ribbon cutting and time-lapse of construction can be viewed at City of Richland Government Facebook page.

Apollo Construction of Kennewick started work on the bridge in 2018 after the city was awarded $20 million from a state transportation package.

Richland also received a $9 million state grant, $2 million from the federal government and put in about $1.6 million to pay for the project.