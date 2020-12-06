New $38 million Duportail Bridge ready to open in Richland

The newly finished $38 million Duportail Bridge is expected to open within days.

Limited traffic is currently allowed across the new span over the Yakima River as construction crews continue to work on a series of improvements to surrounding roads.

The bridge provides another connection between north Richland and the busy commercial area around Queensgate Drive.

While the bridge hasn’t been open to the public, residents living between Highway 240 and Queensgate have been able to use it because the intersection of Duportail and Highway 240 remains closed.

Apollo Construction of Kennewick started work on the bridge in 2018 after the city was awarded $20 million from a state transportation package.

Richland also received a $9 million state grant, $2 million from the federal government and put in about $1.6 million to pay for the project.

The opening date was tentatively moved to the second week of December and the city plans a virtual grand opening ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.