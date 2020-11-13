COVID pandemic throws a wrench into Duportail Bridge opening in Richland

COVID-19 has pushed back the opening of the long-awaited Duportail Bridge until at least the second week in December.

Construction on the $38 million span across the Yakima River is finished, but construction crews continue to work on a series of improvements on the roads around it.

The bridge provides another connection between north Richland and the busy commercial area around Queensgate Drive. It’s intended to ease traffic congestion, give an alternative to driving on the highway and improve emergency response times to south Richland.

They had hoped to have it finished earlier in the fall, but delays and closures around the coronavirus pandemic have made it hard to get a hold of traffic signal components, the city said. And it has stalled finishing work at the intersection of Duportail Street and Highway 240.

“We have been fortunate to be able to move forward with construction of the bridge and intersection improvements,” said Pete Rogalsky, the city’s public works director. “The contractors and project team have made every effort to identify alternative options for the necessary equipment.”

While the bridge hasn’t been open to the public, people living between Highway 240 and Queensgate have been able to use it, since the intersection of Duportail and Highway 240 is closed.

“We appreciate the patience of our community. Given the current circumstances, we look forward to opening very soon,” Rogalsky said.

2-year project

Apollo Construction of Kennewick started work on the bridge in 2018 after the project received $20 million from a state transportation package.

The city also received a $9 million in a state grant, $2 million from the federal government and put in about $1.6 million.

The city implemented an unpopular $20 car tab fee on residents in 2018 to fund its portion of the bill. The fee was tied up in a legal battle after the passage of Tim Eyman’s Initiative 976. The initiative was later struck down by the state Supreme Court.

The city found a different source for the funding while the fee was tied up in legal battles.

Along with providing another connection between north and south Richland, it provides a needed water main to the neighborhoods south of the river.

It replaced a single, aging line buried in the river for tap water and fire hydrants.