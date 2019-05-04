These projects should make your commute safer and faster. Here’s where your taxes are going

Concrete girders being set for Richland’s Duportail Bridge A Lampson International crane with a boom of 375-feet and a capacity to lift up to 1,100 tons has started setting the concrete girders for the new $38 million Duportail Bridge project in Richland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Lampson International crane with a boom of 375-feet and a capacity to lift up to 1,100 tons has started setting the concrete girders for the new $38 million Duportail Bridge project in Richland.

There’s a bit of something for everyone in the $9.8 billion transportation package lawmakers approved last week in Olympia.

The budget reaffirms the commitment the state made in 2015 when it passed Connecting Washington.

The $16 billion, gas tax-support infrastructure program helps key Tri-City projects — Richland’s Duportail Bridge, the proposed Ridgeline underpass in Kennewick, the expected Lewis Street overpass in Pasco and the Red Mountain interchange near West Richland.

While the 2019 Legislature stopped short of a big new package of projects, it did find money to help the Port of Benton repair badly deteriorated railroad ties on its 11-mile railroad.





The port received a package of grants and low-interest loans totaling $2.5 million, including a $250,000 local match.

The money will pay to replace failing ties and support beams on the Yakima River Bridge and on Berry’s Overpass, which crosses Interstate 182.





Scott Keller, executive director, said that work should begin this year.

He said Berry’s Overpass promises to be a delicate operation since it crosses a busy freeway, and the work will include physical barriers to prevent debris from falling into traffic.

The Federal Railroad Administration inspected the Richland railroad last year and issued a civil violation for defects on the Yakima River bridge. Now, trains are limited to 5 mph in some spots.

The 2019 Legislature passed a $9.8 billion transportation package that includes money to help the Port of Benton repair failing ties and beams on two of its railroad bridges. File Tri-City Herald

The Tri-City Railroad, which leases the track from the port, is responsible for maintenance and repairs. However, the port and railroad are embroiled in litigation and the repairs have not been made.

Keller said the port turned to the state for help. “We need to protect our asset,” he said.

If there is enough money left over, the port will make repairs to the road where the rail crosses Jadwin Avenue south of central Richland.

Here’s the status of key Tri-City transportation projects:

Duportail Bridge

The city of Richland is investing $38 million to span the Yakima River between the central city and Queensgate, via Duportail Street.

Apollo Construction of Kennewick began work more than a year ago. It is on budget and on track for its scheduled 2020 opening, the city said.

The $9.8 billion transportation package lawmakers approved last week reaffirms the state’s commitment to support Richland’s $38 million Duportail Bridge, on track to open next year. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Duportail Bridge received $20 million from the 2015 transportation package. In all, the state and federal government are contributing more than $33 million to the project.

Richland implemented an unpopular $20 car tab fee on residents in 2018 to fund its $1.66 million share of the bill. The car tabs are also paying for street maintenance.

The bridge is more than a new transportation connection. It will carry a much-needed water main to the Richland neighborhoods south of the Yakima River.

The area relies on a single, aging line embedded in the river for domestic water and fire hydrants.





Fun Fact: Apollo is using a crane from Kennewick-based Lampson International for the project.

Lewis Street Overpass

Pasco will reroute Lewis Street above the BNSF Railway tracks in east Pasco.

The $37 million project will retire the functionally obsolete tunnel that carries Lewis Street beneath the tracks.

The modern bridge will connect Lewis Street between Second and Oregon avenues with a single travel lane in each direction plus bike lanes and sidewalks.

The $9.8 billion transportation package lawmakers approved last week reaffirms the state’s $15 million commitment to Pasco’s proposed Lewis Street Overpass. city of Pasco

The state budget includes $15 million for Lewis Street. City officials say they’ve finalized the design and are completing a package of local and state funds. The city will solicit bids from contractors later this year.

Track the project at bit.ly/LewisStreetOverpass.

Ridgeline Underpass

Ridgeline Drive in western Kennewick will cross beneath Highway 395, which is calculated to improve safety at a thorny stretch of highway.





Ridgeline intersects with the highway at grade, but access is severely restricted because of the danger of turning into fast-moving traffic.

Engineers previously considered a roundabout and an overpass to solve the problem.

The city settled on an underpass in 2018. It has submitted its right-of-way plan to the state for review.

When it is approved, it will begin buying land. It expects to solicit construction bids in 2020.





The state has allocated about $20 million toward the project. The intersection project was initially expected to cost $24 million.

Red Mountain Interchange

The Tri-Cities will get a new interchange at Interstate 82 west of Benton City — someday.

The 2019 Legislature passed a $9.8 billion transportation package that reaffirms its 2015 commitment to support the eventual Red Mountain interchange, west of the Benton City roundabout that debuted in 2016. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald file

The $30 million project will give West Richland and the Red Mountain an interchange to call their own. The idea has been a priority for West Richland for years.

But don’t look for construction to begin anytime soon. State transportation officials are working to secure federal approval. There is no estimate on when it will be given, a project manager said.

But funding is largely secure.

The 2015 Connecting Washington funding package included nearly $25 million for the interchange, with the bulk of it expected to be spent in the 2021-23 biennium.

Behind the scenes, the Legislature previously had set aside $557,000 for design work in the vicinity of the interchange.

The project’s first phase — a roundabout at the entrance to Benton City — was completed in 2016.

Fun Fact: The $4.5 million roundabout was the first funded by Connecting Washington to be completed.

Highway 240 — Richland Corridor

The 2015 Connecting Washington program devoted $5 million to address congestion on Richland’s bypass highway.

The 2019 Legislature passed a $9.8 billion transportation package that reaffirms its 2015 commitment to key Tri-City projects, including $5 million to relieve congestion on Highway 240, aka Richland’s Bypass Highway. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

A reported 3,000 vehicles crowd the highway during peak commuter hours as Hanford workers leave the nuclear reservation in the evening.

Department of Transportation officials held an open house this spring to discuss options to ease traffic by improving intersections, improving passing lanes and creating more connections.

One option, to replace signals with overpasses, would cost up to $230 million, meaning the future of the Bypass Highway is currently far from settled.

Design work begins this year.

