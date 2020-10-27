Tri-Cities Tunnel of Terror. Get your car washed — if you dare

A Tunnel of Terror is taking over Autobahn Auto Care Center in Kennewick, and an enthusiastic team will be doing their best to instill a bit of fear into customers.

Owners Chad and Rachel Baker are converting the car wash at 3928 W. Clearwater Ave. to a drive-thru haunted tunnel.

Chad Baker told the Herald they felt it was a real drag that so many Halloween activities were canceled, and wanted to create something for the community.

The pair — who have three kids ages 7, 4 and 2 — are opening the scare scene on Wednesday night with the proceeds being donated to several Tri-City nonprofits.

“The minute people pull onsite we are hoping they are entertained,” Chad Baker said. “Actors will be walking through the facility smearing ‘blood’ on people’s windows.”

Cars that have been in crashes will be delivered Wednesday to add to the ambiance.

“We want it to be fun. It is all about giving to the community,” Baker said. “We want to celebrate Halloween and have a good time — not have it canceled like everything else.”

Owners Chad and Rachel Baker are converting the Autobahn car wash at 3928 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kenenwick into a drive-thru haunted tunnel the three days before Halloween. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Baker, 39, who has been the sole proprietor since 2010, has been part of the company for more than half his life. The car wash opened in 1989, and he joined in 1997, the same year the car wash expanded to include oil changes and detailing.

While Baker doesn’t have experience with haunted Halloween activities, he drew from other car wash owners who do, and tapped into resources from the canceled Scaregrounds.

The annual haunted event is run by Townsquare Media at the Benton County Fairgrounds and was canceled this year because of the COVID pandemic.

Baker is using some of the props and hired actors who have participated in the event.

Autobahn employees also will be dressing up and staged, waiting for the opportunity to give a fright.

“It will be creepy and not too crazy,” Baker said.

The Autobahn auto wash on West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick for the first time is offering a Tunnel of Terror car wash for Halloween. For $15 you get a clean car, frightened for Halloween and also help raise money for a local charity. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Baker said that even so, some of the props are naturally scary and they are recommending it for kids no younger than 13.

The Tunnel of Terror will be open 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Cost is $15 with proceeds being divided between Rebuilding Mid-Columbia, the Kennewick Police Department Foundation and the Tri-Cities Food Bank. No coupons or membership pricing will be honored during the special event hours.

The tunnel will closed on Halloween so that employees can enjoy the evening with their families, Baker said.

