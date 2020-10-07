Arts & Entertainment
5 Halloween things to do in Tri-Cities (before Oct. 31)
COVID has canceled a number of signature trick-or-treat Halloween events in Tri-Cities this year.
But here are some other activities to make up for it.
Here are a few so far:
▪ HalloWeekend Cinema by Pasco Parks and Recreation will feature two movies in a free event at GESA Stadium parking lot, 6200 Burden Blvd. in Pasco.
“Hocus Pocus” will start at 8 p.m. Oct. 23 and Disney’s “Coco” will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 24.
Preregistration is required at pascoparksandrec.com
▪ Kennewick Parks and Recreation will be holding “Flick-Or-Treat” movies Oct. 31. City parks officials are showing the movies drive-in style at Columbia Park. The audio for the movies will be sent to vehicles through a radio transmitter.
“Halloweentown” will be shown at 5 p.m. and “Hocus Pocus” will start at 8:30 p.m. Registration is $9 per vehicle and includes a large bag of popcorn.
To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/KennewickMovies.
▪ Downtown Kennewick’s annual trick-or-treating has been canceled. Instead, the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership is holding a virtual pumpkin carving contest.
Judging groups are ages 5 to 10, 11 to 16 or 16 and older. Winners will receive a golden pumpkin and a gift card.
To enter the contest, post to Facebook or Instagram with the tag @DwtnKennewickPartnership or #DKpumpkin2020. The contest runs from Oct. 22-30. Winners will be announced Oct. 31.
▪ The REACH museum has turned Screech at the REACH into a virtual live Facebook event from Oct. 24-31.
The week-long event is in partnership with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to celebrate National Wildlife Refuge Week.
Each day the Screech at the REACH livestream will feature a topic on a different animal from owls and ravens to spiders and bats. For details and schedule, go to visitthereach.org.
▪ Richland’s Annual Fall Carnival isn’t altogether canceled, but will take on a different look this year. Richland Parks and Recreation Department will hold the Fall Carnival from Oct. 26-30 with activities including:
▪ A family-friendly Halloween-themed drive-in movie at Columbia Point Marina Park on Oct 30. There will be two shows with the first starting at 5 p.m. Cost is $5 per car.
▪ “Scary in a Sack” Halloween starter and pumpkin pack giveaway that will include candy, Halloween swag, pumpkin decorating supplies and a pumpkin. There will be drive-thru pick up for these items Oct 19-20.
More details will be released on the parks and recreation department’s Facebook page as they become available.
Oct. 31 events
▪ Free drive-thru Trunk or Treat is planned in Pasco from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Pasco Sporting Complex, 6520 Homerun Road, courtesy of Pasco Parks and Rec.
▪ Candy bags will be distributed during a drive-thru by the Kennewick Parks and Recreation from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at Columbia Park in the parking lot next to the Playground of Dreams. The bags will be given out as long as supplies last.
A costume contest also is being held with prizes going to the top three winners.
Photo opportunities will be available with police and fire vehicles.
