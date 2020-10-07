Popular annual Tri-Cities trick-or-treat events canceled. Other activities planned

COVID has canceled a number of signature trick-or-treat Halloween events in Tri-Cities this year.

But organizers of some of the events plan other virtual activities to make up for it.

Here are a few so far:

▪ Downtown Kennewick’s The annual downtown Kennewick trick-or-treating has been canceled. Instead, the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership is holding a virtual pumpkin carving contest.

Judging groups are ages 5 to 10, 11 to 16 or 16 and older. Winners will receive a golden pumpkin and a gift card.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To enter the contest, post to Facebook or Instagram with the tag @DwtnKennewickPartnership or #DKpumpkin2020. The contest runs from Oct. 22-30. Winners will be announced Oct. 31.

▪ Uptown Shopping Center in Richland also has canceled its annual trick-or-treat event and there are no plans for an alternative event.

“We couldn’t think of any conceivable way to do it safely,” said Gus Sako, owner of Octopus Garden in the Uptown center, and volunteer with the Uptown Business Improvement District that manages the event.

▪ The REACH museum has turned Screech at the REACH into a virtual live Facebook event from Oct. 24-31.

The week-long event is in partnership with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to celebrate National Wildlife Refuge Week.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Each day the Screech at the REACH livestream will feature a topic on a different animal from owls and ravens to spiders and bats. For details and schedule, go to visitthereach.org.

▪ Richland’s Annual Fall Carnival isn’t altogether canceled, but will take on a different look this year. Richland Parks and Recreation Department will hold the Fall Carnival from Oct. 26-30 with activities including:

▪ A family-friendly Halloween-themed drive-in movie at Columbia Point Marina Park on Oct 30. There will be two shows with the first starting at 5 p.m. Cost is $5 per car.

▪ “Scary in a Sack” Halloween starter and pumpkin pack giveaway that will include candy, Halloween swag, pumpkin decorating supplies and a pumpkin. There will be drive-thru pick up for these items Oct 19-20.

More details will be released on the parks and recreation department’s Facebook page as they become available.