Halloween is on! Tri-Cities events make it spooky and safe

No need to be frightened this Halloween — there’s still plenty of safe fun happening around Tri-Cities.

Take your little goblins for some drive-thru trick-or-treating, virtual pumpkin carving, a drive-in movie or many other ghostly options.

Drive-thru trick-or-treating

▪ Gesa Carousel of Dreams is having a drive-thru trick-or-treat event 2 to 5 p.m on Oct. 31.

Participants will remain in their vehicles while volunteers wearing masks and gloves distribute candy curbside.

Drivers will follow a loop through the parking lot at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd. in Kennewick to multiple candy stops and giveaways from area businesses. A free group photo opportunity at the end of the route will be available with pictures posted to Facebook.

▪ Flick or Treat at Columbia Park is planned by the city of Kennewick’s Department of Parks and Recreation from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 west of the Playground of Dreams. The first 1,000 kids in the free drive-thru event will receive a goodie bag. Children can have their picture taken in front of a police car and firetruck, as well as a enter a costume contest.

In the evening, two drive-in style movies will be shown. Cost is $9 per vehicle and includes a bag of popcorn. “Halloweenteen” will be shown at 5 p.m. and “Hocus Pocus” at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Kennewick Parks and Recreation website.

▪ New Vintage Church plans a drive-thru trick-or-treat 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Columbia Park’s east boat launch. The “Safe Street Treat” there will have vendors and candy given to trick-or-treaters in their cars.

▪ A COVID Safe Trick-or-Treat is being held by The Tri-Cities Cider House and The Hunny-Do Crew from 5 to 10 p.m. at 1936 Pike Ave., in Richland. Prepackaged bags of candy along with coupons for Hunny-Do services and hard cider for adults.

▪ VIP Motorsports in Kennewick is having a drive-thru trunk or treat 1 to 6 p.m. for the first 200 children at 408 W. Columbia Drive.

▪ Trick-or-treat in Benton City from 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown and surrounding areas, organized by the Benton City Chamber of Commerce following COVID guidelines, including social distancing and masks.

A map will be available to trick-or-treaters by Oct. 26 at bentoncitychamber.org. The chamber also is having an online costume contest where children get their photo taken and posted to the chamber’s social media account. The winner with the most “likes” will receive a $100 prize.

Halloween lights

▪ Tri-Cities Halloween Light Show features homes lit for the holiday from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A map houses is at tricitieshalloweenlightshow.com with locations marked by pumpkins.

To be added to the light show map, email Richland organizer Olivia Paz at tricitieshalloween@gmail.com.

Festivals and carnivals

▪ Richland’s Annual Fall Carnival is Oct. 26-30 and organized by the Richland Parks and Recreation Department.

Outdoor family movies will be shown at Columbia Point Marina Park on Oct. 30. “Hotel Transylvania” is at 5 p.m.; “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is at 7:30 p.m. Cost per car is $5.

“Scary in a Sack” Halloween starter and pumpkin pack giveaway that will include candy, Halloween swag, pumpkin decorating supplies and a pumpkin. There will be drive-thru pick up for these items Oct 26-27.

A pet costume and pumpkin carving contest are being held with entries being accepted until Oct. 28.

A virtual Halloween-themed story times and Spooky Science Lab will both be Oct. 28.

To purchase movie tickets, register for events or for more information, go to richlandparksandrec.com.

▪ REACH museum turned Screech at the REACH into a virtual live Facebook event Oct. 24-31.

In partnership with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service they are celebrating National Wildlife Refuge Week. Each day this week the Screech at the REACH livestream will feature a topic on a different animal from owls and ravens to spiders and bats. For details and schedule, go to visitthereach.org.

▪ Country Mercantile Harvest Festival runs through Oct. 31 at 232 Crestloch Road north of Pasco along Highway 395.

A group takes a hay ride through the Country Mercantile’s pumpkin patch in Pasco. The store’s Harvest Festival opens Sept. 26 and runs through Oct. 31. Tri-City Herald file photo

The annual event features a pumpkin patch, corn maze, straw bale pyramid, a virtual petting zoo and photo booths on the property surround the store. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission is $7 and free for children 2 and younger.

For more information, go to countrymercantile.com.

▪ Middleton Six Sons Farms fall festival runs through Nov. 1 at 1050 Pasco-Kahlotus highway, including a corn maze, kids corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting zoo and pumpkin train.

For an extra cost, there’s face painting, potato blasters, horse rides and rent campfire site to roast marshmallows.

Middleton’s Farm prepares for their seventh annual opening of the their Fall Festival in Pasco. The fall festival has a corn maze, pumpkin patch, a petting zoo and more. It is running Sept. 28- Oct. 27, Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. General admission is $12 and on Friday’s $10. Watch a video at www.tricityherald.com/videos. Tri-City Herald file photo

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and they are encouraging cashless payments and requiring social distancing and mask use.

General admission is $13 for those 3 and older, and $12 for a group rate of 15 people or more. Purchase online at middletonsfallfestival.com for a $1 savings or buy a season pass for $32.

▪ Pumpkin Festival at Bill’s Berry Farm in Grandview is open through Halloween. Admission is free.

In addition to a pumpkin patch, there are apple slingshots, private fire pits, a farm-themed play area for ages 3 and up and another for those 5 and younger.

Bill’s Berry Farm’s annual Pumpkin Festival will open Sept. 26 at 3674 N. County Line Road in Grandview. The Little Farms area for children 5 and younger is among many features offered in addition to a pumpkin patch. Bill's Berry Farm

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, go to billsberryfarm.com.

Virtual pumpkin carving

▪ Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership plans a virtual pumpkin carving contest.

Judging groups are ages 5 to 10, 11 to 16 or 16 and older. Winners will receive a golden pumpkin and a gift card.

To enter the contest, post to Facebook or Instagram with the tag @DwtnKennewickPartnership or #DKpumpkin2020. The contest runs until Oct. 30. Winners will be announced Oct. 31.

Pumpkin patches

▪ Christopherson Farm at 197616 E Bowles Road in Kennewick is open Fridays through Sundays. Purchases are made by the honor system, self-serve and cash only. For more information, call 509-430-2167.

▪ Hatch Patch at 1730 Falls Road in Pasco offers U-pick apples, pears and pumpkins from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Oct. 31. Free admission. More information on the Hatch Patch Facebook page.

▪ Jobs Nursery Pumpkin Patch at 4072 Columbia River Road in Pasco has a U-pick pumpkin patch with cutters and carts provided, which are sanitized after each use. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Oct. 31. Free admission. Masks are required. For more information, go to jobsnursery.com

▪ Villa’s Lil’ Pumpkin Patch, 510 Orchard Road in Pasco. The produce stand is open 9:30 to 4:30 p.m.

▪ Rowley & Hawkins Fruit Farm, 5121 N. Wahluke Road in Basin City has fresh apple cider, games, train rides and free pumpkins for children 5 years old and younger. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.