Video shows runaway tow truck heading for Tri-Cities highway head-on

A tow truck almost needed a tow after the driver forgot to set the parking brake when he arrived at a crash scene on Highway 12 near Burbank.

The driver had stopped his truck on the steep slope of the median near the Snake River bridge, said Trooper Chris Thorson. When he climbed out of the truck at 7 a.m. Tuesday, he forgot to set his brake.

He was preparing to load up one of the two cars from the collision when his truck began rolling forward through the median, heading toward on-coming traffic.

Trooper Thorson caught the mishap on video, and posted it to Twitter, including the truck driver giving chase.

Thorson told the Herald that the steep slope of the median and loose dirt stopped the truck’s momentum before it rolled into the on-coming lanes.

“He got lucky there,” Thorson can be heard on the video.