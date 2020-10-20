West Richland sex offender spotted on camera trying to break into house

Police are asking for help tracking down a convicted sex offender who reportedly tried breaking into a home late Thursday night.

It’s not clear why Victor B. Hilton, 58, appeared to trying to get into the home on Northlake Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. He was seen on a doorbell camera reaching for the door handle.

Hilton is a sex offender, who was convicted in 1989 in Yakima. A warrant was issued for him in 2019 for not registering where he is living.

Anyone with information about where Hilton is can contact West Richland police at 509-967-3425.