Girls play dress up with stop sign after stealing it in West Richland

Two teens tried dressing up a stolen stop sign as a person so they could avoid getting noticed by a passing police officer.

A witness spotted the two girls carrying the sign as they walked along Bombing Range Road Sunday night. They had grabbed it from a walking path, put a mask and T-shirt on it in an attempt to make it look like a person.

Police found them hiding in the grass with the sign and the post. When officers asked why they took it, they said a friend wanted one so they went out and found one.

“While we can appreciate kids taking initiative, they still need to follow the law ... and common sense,” West Richland police said in a Facebook post.

They suggested the teens should have listened to the message on the sign before taking it.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The police returned the sign and the girls were handed over to their parents.

City prosecutors will consider whether charges will be filed.