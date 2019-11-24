12 restaurants and kitchens flunk their Mid-Columbia health inspections

The Benton Franklin Health District food safety team gave failing scores to 12 restaurant and other commercial kitchens inspected in the week of Nov. 9-15

Fifteen passed with perfect scores, out of a total of 45 inspected.

Those receiving 35 or more of the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard — fewer than 25 red points and a limited number of repeat problems.

Call 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Carl’s Jr., 700 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Nov. 15, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Carniceria Los Toreros (Deli), 210 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Nov. 14, follow-up (100 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Costa Vida, 4309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Nov. 12, routine (45 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland, Nov. 14, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Lil Firehouse Coffee, 3708 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 14, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper cold holding.

Los Vecinos (Deli), 804 Sixth St., Prosser, Nov. 14, follow up, (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Magill’s Restaurant, 3214 Road 68, Pasco, Nov. 13, follow-up (25 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, non-food contact surfaces improperly maintained and cleaned.

Osaka Teriyaki & Sushi, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Nov. 12, routine (60 red, 16 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw meat improperly stored, improper shell egg handling practices, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, improper chemical use.

Roasters Coffee, 2525 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Nov. 14, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities.

Shang Hai Restaurant, 3013 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 14, routine (105 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper produce washing, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Sushi Time (dba Shiki Sushi), 1408 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, Nov. 14, routine (140 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, improper shellstock ID or parasite destruction procedures, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used, lacking a proper consumer advisory, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Tap and Barrel, 112 Keene Road, Richland, Nov. 14, routine (60 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper produce washing, improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures for hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Restaurants passing inspection

AJSA, 2 (Restaurant), 5151 Trowbridge Blvd., Richland, Nov. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Benton County Corrections, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick, Nov. 12, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria Los Toreros (Deli), 210 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Nov. 15, follow-up (10 red, 5 blue)

Carniceria Los Toreros (Meat), 210 Chardonnay Ave Prosser WA 99350, Nov. 15, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Circle K (Store), 6006 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 12, routine (25 red, 5 blue)

Connell Nutrition, 251 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, Nov. 13, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Dutch Bros., 4305 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 14, routine (5 red, 5 blue)

El Chapala Restaurant, 107 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 14, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

El Chapala Restaurant (Caterer), Event, Nov. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

European Desserts & Appetizers By Nena (Caterer), 212 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Family Food (Store), 5608 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 12, routine (5 red, 5 blue)

Gangnam Style Korean BBQ, 7903 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 13, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Golden Dragon Asian Grocers (Store), 4727 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Greek Islands Cuisine, 600 Gage Blvd., Richland, Nov. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Guardian Angel Event Center, 245 Van Giesen St., Richland, Nov. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick, Nov. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Horn Rapids Golf Course, 2800 Clubhouse Lane, Richland, Nov. 13, routine (25 red, 8 blue)

Inca Mexican Restaurant II, 1813 Leslie Road, Richland, Nov. 13, follow up (0 red, 0 blue)

Jack in the Box, 7214 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Nov. 13, (10 red, 0 blue)

KC’s Biscuits and BBQ dba Hammer Cafe, 2690 Horn Rapids Road, Richland, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

La Placita Mexican Restaurant, 5011 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 12, follow up (0 red, 0 blue)

Love’s Travel Stop (Store), 700 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Nov. 15, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Mesa Elementary School, 200 E. Pepiot Road, Mesa, Nov. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Orchard Elementary School, 1600 Gala Way, Richland, Nov. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Phoenix High School, 1315 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Restaurante Amor A Mexico, 528 W. Clark St., Pasco, Nov. 12, follow-up (5 red, 5 blue)

RF Mcdougall’s, Inc., 1705 S. E. Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Nov. 13, follow up, (20 red, 0 blue)

S&S Hospitality, 2701 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick, Nov. 13, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Starbucks, 2411 W. Court St., Pasco, Nov. 14, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Super Mex El Pueblo Market (Store), 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Nov. 13, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Toyota Of Tri-Cities, 6321 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

White Bluffs Elementary School, 1250 Kensington Way, Richland, Nov. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Zip’s, 1756 Fowler St., Richland, Nov. 12, routine (0 red, 5 blue)