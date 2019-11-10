11 restaurants fail their Mid-Columbia health inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team gave failing scores to 11 restaurants inspected the week of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

Another 28 received perfect scores. The district released results for 73 inspections.

More than 1,000 licensed establishments are inspected for compliance with health department regulations designed to protect public health and prevent the spread of food-borne illness.

Those receiving 35 or more of the more serious red violations receive additional inspections. It takes 25 or more red points on most subsequent visits to trigger additional inspections.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Call 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Carniceria La Cabana (Deli), 5426 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 30, routine (80 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, raw meat improperly stored, improper hot holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Carniceria La Cabana (Meat), 5426 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 30, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Family Fresh Sushi (P), 4905 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 29, follow-up (85 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

IDK Restaurant, 335 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 29, routine (55 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, improper raw meat handling procedures, raw meat improperly stored, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory, improper thawing procedures, washing facilities improperly installed, maintained, or used, test strips not used.

Jack In The Box, 4800 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 30, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cold holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Jimmy John’s, 7530 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 30, routine (35 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cold holding, improper chemical use

McDonald’s, 2121 W. Kennewick Ave., Oct. 31, follow-up (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Nikko Japanese Restaurant, 5025 Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 28, routine (60 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, raw meat improperly stored, improper cold holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Noodle Zone/Thai-Go-Pho, 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Oct. 28, routine (35 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Sageport Grille, 1633 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Oct. 31, routine (85 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper reheating procedures for hot holding, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Tacos y Mariscos El Tequilas, 109 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 28, follow-up (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures.

Restaurants passing inspection

Arby’s, 3506 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 31, routine (30 red 5 blue)

Brother’s Cheese Steaks, 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria La Cabana #3 (Deli), 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 28, follow-up (5 red, 5 blue)

Carniceria La Cabana #4 (Store), 5426 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 30, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria La Carreta (Deli), 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, follow-up, Oct. 28, (0 red, 2 blue)

Carniceria La Carreta (Meat), 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 28, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Oct. 30, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland, Oct. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Connell Child Development Center, 600 E. Adams St., Connell, Oct. 30, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Connell Elementary School, 1001 W. Clark St., Connell, Oct. 30, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Connell High School, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, Oct. 30, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Court Street Mini Mart (Store), 3720 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 29, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Coyote Bob’s Casino, 3014 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 31, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Crazy Moose Casino Pasco, 510 S. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 31, follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)

Cupcake Bakery & Deli, 2625 W. Bruneau Place, Kennewick, Oct. 31, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Domino’s Pizza, 7007 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Oct. 29, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

DQ Meadow Ridge Grill & Chill, 91 Gage Blvd., Richland, Oct. 31, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Edgar Brown Stadium-East, 725 N. 18th Ave., Pasco, Nov. 1, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Edison Elementary School, 201 S. Dawes St., Kennewick, Oct. 28, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

El Asadero Restaurant II, 2318 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 31, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

El Fat Cat Grill, 539 N. Edison St., Kennewick, Oct. 29, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Family Fresh Sushi (K), 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 29, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Fuego Mexican Grill, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 28, follow-up (15 red, 0 blue)

Fuerza Elementary School, 6011 W. 10th Place, Kennewick, Oct. 29, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Golden Horse Restaurant, 108 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Oct. 31, routine (15 red, 3 blue)

Guesthouse Inn & Suites, 5616 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 30, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Holiday Inn Express, 4525 Convention Place, Pasco, Oct. 30, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Hot Tamales, Event, Oct. 31, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Housel Middle School, 12001 Highland Drive, Prosser, Oct. 31, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, Oct. 29, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Kamiakin High School A La Carte, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, Oct. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Keene-Riverview Elementary School, 832 Park Ave., Prosser, Oct. 31, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Kennewick Child Development Center, 16 N. Huntington St., Kennewick, Oct. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

La Palma Crepes N’ Rolls, 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Nov. 1, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Lifequest Fitness Center, 4215 Convention Place, Pasco, Oct. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St., Richland, Nov. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

McDonald’s, 7505 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 30, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Meals On Wheels/Prosser, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser, Oct. 31, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Miss Tamale, 701 The Parkway, Richland, Oct. 30, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

N. Franklin Eagles Football, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, Nov. 1, routine (0 red, 2 blue)

Papa John’s Pizza, 6303 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Oct. 29, routine (5 red, 10 blue)

Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Pasco I Child Development Center, 315 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Restaurante El Asadero (Cart), Event, Oct. 31, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Ridgeview Elementary School, 7001 W. 13th Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Riverview High School Concessions, 36509 Lemon Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Robert Olds Junior High School, 1051 W. Clark St., Connell, Oct. 30, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

RSD Concession West RHS Boosters, 1346 Lee Blvd., Richland, Nov. 1, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Sageport Grille, 1633 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Nov. 1, follow-up (10 red, 0 blue)

Seoul Fusion, 5011 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 30, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Seven Eleven (Deli), 4313 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 29, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Seven Eleven (Store), 4313 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 29, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Shy’s Pizza Connection, 1306 Meade Ave., Prosser, Oct. 31, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 1, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Southridge High School Hot Spot, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Nov. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

St. Joseph’s Dillon Hall, 506 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Oct. 28, routine (10 red, 5 blue)

St. Joseph’s School, 516 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Oct. 28, routine (25 red, 5 blue)

St. Patrick’s Catholic School, 1016 N. 14th St., Pasco, Oct. 31, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Taqueria El Molcajete, 321 Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 30, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, 221 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 29, routine (0 red, 3 blue)

Walmart (Deli), 4820 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 30, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Whitstran Steaks & Spirits, 1427 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Oct. 31, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)