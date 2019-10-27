10 fail latest Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team released results for 38 kitchen inspections conducted the week of Oct. 12-18.

Ten failed and 12 earned perfect scores.

Establishments that serve food to the public are scrutinized on a 418-point scale for compliance with health codes designed to prevent the spread of food borne illness.

The inspection covers food condition, temperature control, sanitation, hand washing practices, if food workers have the proper cards and other topics.

Those receiving 35 or more of the more serious red points on routine inspections or 25 or more on follow-ups face additional inspections.

Tri-City Herald online readers can learn more about the district’s process for re-inspecting establishments that fail at the bottom of this column.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Boiada Brazilian Grill, 8418 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 17, follow-up (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw meat improperly stored, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Garibaldi Restaurant (Caterer), Event, Oct. 12, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Mi Lindo Nayarit, 1315 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 16, follow-up (70 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker control not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Mizu Sushi & Roll, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 15, routine (120 red, 16 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper shellstock ID or parasite destruction procedures, raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used, lacking a proper consumer advisory, lack of conformance with approved procedures, improper thawing procedures, food and non-food surfaces improperly used and constructed or cleanable, food contact surfaces improperly maintained, cleaned, or sanitized, non-food contact surfaces improperly maintained and cleaned.

Restaurante Amor A Mexico, 528 W. Clark St., Pasco, Oct. 15, routine (115 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities; raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

RF McDougall’s, 1705 SE Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Oct. 17, routine (110 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

RF McDougall’s, 1705 SE Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Oct. 18, follow-up (45 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, improper raw meat handling procedures, lacking a proper consumer advisory, improper sanitizing procedures.

Seoul Fusion, 5011 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 17, routine (45 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Solstice Senior Living At Kennewick, 8264 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 18, follow-up (35 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, food not in good condition.

Vista Elementary School, 1701 N. Young St., Kennewick, Oct. 16, routine (40 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Restaurants that passed

Brookdale Meadow Springs, 770 Gage Blvd., Richland, Oct. 18, follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)

Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 15, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Cascade Elementary School, 505 S. Highland Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 15, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Cedars Restaurant, 355 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 16, follow-up (5 red, 5 blue)

Costco Wholesale #486 (Deli), 8505 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 17, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Country Mercantile II (Bakery), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Oct. 11, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Country Mercantile II (Store), 5015 Ava Way Richland, Oct. 11, routine (10 red, 5 blue)

Delta High School, 5801 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco, Oct. 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Ellen Ochoa Middle School, 1801 E. Sheppard St., Pasco, Oct. 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Golden Wok, 5024 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 16, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Hong’s Mongolian, 1218 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 17, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Kabob House, 5802 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 16, routine (10 red, 8 blue)

Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 17, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Maui Wowi Hawaiian (Cart), Event, Oct. 9, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Maya Angelou Elementary School, 6001 Road 84., Pasco, Oct. 15, routine ( 25 red, 0 blue)

MyFroYo, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Pacific Pasta And Grill, 7911 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 17, follow-up (0 red, 3 blue)

Prosser HS Football Concession, 1530 Paterson Road, Prosser, Oct. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Quiktrip Gas & Food, 221 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 15, follow-up (10 red, 0 blue)

Restaurante Amor A Mexico, 528 W. Clark St., Pasco, Oct. 16, follow-up (15 red, 10 blue)

Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 17, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Spudnut Shop, 228 Williams Blvd., Richland, Oct. 18, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Subway, 7504 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 17, routine (10 red, 5 blue)

Taco Bell, 1825 George Washington Way, Richland, Oct. 18, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Taqueria El Molcajete, 321 Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Water2Wine Cruises (Mobile), Event, Oct. 17, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Whittier Elementary School, 616 N. Wehe Ave., Pasco, Oct. 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)