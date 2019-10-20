4 fail latest Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team released results for 18 kitchen inspections conducted the week of Oct. 5-11.

Four failed and four earned perfect scores.

Establishments selling food to the public are evaluated on a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illness.

Those receiving 35 or more of the more serious red points on routine inspections or 25 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional visits.

Tri-City Herald online readers can learn more about the district’s inspection protocols at the bottom of this column.

Call 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Carl’s Jr., 2804 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 7, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding.

Carl’s Jr., 2804 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 8, follow-up (30 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Country Mercantile II (Restaurant), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Oct. 11, routine (55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Knutzen’s Specialty Steaks (Deli), 6404 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 10, routine (50 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper raw meat handling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Restaurants that passed

Amistad Elementary School, 930 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 8, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Burger King, 2703 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, Oct. 11, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Circle K (Store), 2601 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Oct. 8, routine (5 red, 3 blue)

Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 9, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Cottonwood Elementary School, 16734 Cottonwood Creek Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 10, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Country Mercantile II (Kiosk)/icecream/espresso, 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Oct. 11, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

Culinary Commissary (Commissary), 608 Williams Blvd., Richland, Oct. 9, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Desert Hills Middle School, 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, Kennewick, Oct. 10, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Kennewick School District Fruitland Building, 200 S. Fruitland St., Kennewick, Oct. 8, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Krispy Kreme, 2805 Duportail St., Richland, Oct. 8, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 11, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Richland Chevron (Store), 999 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Oct. 8, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Water2Wine Cruises (Caterer), Columbia Point Marina, Richland, Oct. 9, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Westgate Elementary School, 2514 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 8, routine (25 red, 0 blue)