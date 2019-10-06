12 kitchens fail their Tri-City restaurant inspections

SHARE COPY LINK

The Benton Franklin Health District released results for 41 kitchen inspections conducted the week of Sept. 21-27.

Twelve failed their inspections and will be revisited.

Another 12 received perfect scores on the 418-point rating scale.

The district’s food safety team regularly inspects and reinspects more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments for compliance with regulations designed to reduce the risk of food-borne illnesses.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Those receiving 35 or more of the more serious red points on routine inspections or 25 or more on re-inspections are scheduled for additional inspections.

Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.

Past results are available at https://healthspace.com/Clients/Washington/Benton-Franklin/Web.nsf/home.xsp

Tri-City Herald online readers can learn more about the process to inspect, re-inspect and even close food service establishments at the bottom of this column.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Brookdale Meadow Springs, 770 Gage Blvd., Richland, Sept. 24, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Country Mercantile (Restaurant), 232 Crestloch Road, Pasco, Sept. 24, routine (40 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper reheating procedures for hot holding, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

El Asadero Restaurant II, 2318 W. Court St., Pasco, Sept. 26, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures.

Family Fresh Sushi LLC (K), 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 24, routine (80 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper produce washing, improper shellstock ID or parasite destruction procedures, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lacking a proper consumer advisory, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Family Fresh Sushi (P), 4905 N. Road 68, Pasco, Sept. 25, routine (55 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper shell stock ID or parasite destruction procedures, improper cooling procedures, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Family Garden Sushi & Chinese, 1340 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Sept. 27, routine (60 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Juniors Tacos, 530 W. Court St., Pasco, Sept. 27, routine (60 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures.

Pacific Pasta And Grill, 7911 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 25, routine (50 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cold holding.

Round Table Pizza, 3201 W. Court St., Pasco, Sept. 26, routine ( 55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedures.

Solstice Senior Living At Kennewick, 8264 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 26, routine (35 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 pecent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, food not in good condition.

Taqueria Los Volcanes, Event, Sept. 18, follow-up (65 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Thai Elephant, 6030 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 25, follow-up (90 red, 0 blue) Followup: Kennewick, Sept. 27, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)





Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Restaurants passing inspection

Anelare Winery, 19205 N. McBee Road NW, Benton City, Sept. 24, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

Badger Mountain Elementary School, 1515 Elementary St., Richland, Sept. 24, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Between The Buns (Cart), Event, Sept. 14, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria La Mas Barata, Inc (Deli), 214 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Sept. 25, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria La Mas Barata, Inc (Meat), 214 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Sept. 25, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria La Mas Barata, Inc (Store), 214 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Sept. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Country Mercantile (Store), 232 Crestloch Road, Pasco, Sept. 24, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Country Mercantile (Tamale), 232 Crestloch Road, Pasco, Sept. 24, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

El Faro Taqueria 1, Event, Sept. 19, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

El Paraiso, 913 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 25, routine (15 red, 3 blue)

Farm Grounds Coffee, 190704 SR 221 Paterson, Sept. 26, routine (20 red, 3 blue)

Fresh Juice Me, 1825 Leslie Road, Richland, Sept. 24, routine (5 red, 3 blue)

Gold’s Gym, 2909 Duportail St., Richland, Sept. 23, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Healthiest Organic Greens, Event, Sept. 20, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Hot Tamales, LLC (Caterer), 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Sept. 13, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

KFC/A&W, 2750 Duportail St., Richland, Sept. 26, routine (15 red, 8 blue)

Ki-Be High School Football Concession, 1205 Horne Road, Benton City, Sept. 20, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Meals On Wheels/Sr. Life Resources NW (Caterer), 1824 Fowler St., Richland, Sept. 25, routine (20 red, 0 blue)

MyFroYo, 2841 Duportail St., Richland, Sept. 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Neiffer Triangle 4 Ranch (Demo), Event, Sept. 20, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Paterson Elementary School, 51409 W. Prior Ave., Paterson, Sept. 26, routine (15 red, 5 blue)

Queensgate Cinema, 2871 Duportail St., Richland, Sept. 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Snowie Of West Richland (Mobile), Event, Sept. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Subway, 93 Gage Blvd., Richland, Sept. 26, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Taqueria Super Uno (Mobile), Event, Sept. 26, follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)

Tri-City Orthodontics, 3200 Duportail, Richland, Sept. 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Umapine Creamery, Event, Sept. 20, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Walgreens (Store), 585 Gage Blvd., Richland, Sept. 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)