12 restaurants flunk their Mid-Columbia health inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team released results for 38 kitchen inspections conducted the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Twelve failed and will be reinspected.

Eight earned perfect scores on the 418-point scale for compliance with regulations designed to prevent he spread of food-borne illnesses.

Those receiving 35 or more red points on routine inspections or 25 or more on follow-ups are reinspected.

Tri-City Herald online readers can learn more about the inspection process at the bottom of this column.

Direct questions or concerns to 509-460-4205.

Establishments requiring follow-ups

Benton Teriyaki, 61 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Oct. 4, routine (70 red, 19 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Carniceria 3 Pueblos (Deli), 2446 W. Kennewick Ave., Oct. 3, follow-up (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities,raw meat improperly stores, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Carniceria La Carreta (Deli), 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 3, follow-up (85 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper reheating procedures for hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Cedars Restaurant, 355 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 30, routine (50 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures.

Gangnam Style Korean BBQ, 7903 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 1, routine (60 red, 5 blue)

Notes: inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Green Papaya Thai Restaurant, 5601 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 30, follow-up (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Headstart/Children’s Center, 1549 S.E. Georgia Ave., Richland, Oct. 2, routine (35 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

La Placita Mexican Restaurant, 5011 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 30, routine (75 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Magill’s Restaurant, 3214 Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 2, routine (55 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Moose Lodge, 2617 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Oct. 2, routine (55 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

Pacific Pasta and Grill, 7911 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 1, follow-up (25 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures.

Panaderia Estrella, 615 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 3, follow-up (50 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Establishments that passed

Bamboo Mongolian Grill, 2230 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 2, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

Barbara McClintock STEM Elementary School, 5706 N. Road 60, Pasco, Oct. 3, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria 3 Pueblos (Meat), 2446 W. Kennewick Ave., Oct. 3, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria La Carreta (Meat), 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 3, follow-up (15 red, 0 blue)

Euro-Market (Deli), 3101 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 2, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

Farm Grounds Coffee, 190704 SR 221, Paterson, Sept. 26, routine (20 red, 3 blue)

Fieldstone Grandridge, 7255 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 1, routine (10 red, 5 blue)

Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Oct. 4, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

Hightower Cellars, 19418 E PR 583, Benton City, Oct. 4, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Hinzerling Winery, 1520 Sheridan Ave., Prosser, Sept. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Italiano’s, 4850 Paradise Way, West Richland, Oct. 1, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Kagen Coffee & Crepes, 270 Williams Blvd., Richland, Oct. 2, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Mi Linda Sierra, 5610 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 30, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Paterson Elementary School, 51409 W. Prior Ave., Paterson, Sept. 26, routine (15 red, 5 blue)

Roasters Coffee, 33 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Oct. 1, routine (20 red, 8 blue)

Roasters Coffee, 22 Carmichael Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 1, routine (20 red, 8 blue)

Rosalind Franklin STEM Elementary School, 6010 Road 52, (0 red, 0 blue)

Subway, 1824 George Washington Way, Richland, Oct. 4, routine (20 red, 0 blue)

T/C Coffee Co., 604 W. Kennewick Ave., Oct. 1, routine (0 red, 3 blue)

Tapteal Elementary School, 705 N. 62nd Ave., West Richland, Oct. 4, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Tapteil Vineyard Winery, 19410 E PR 583, Benton City, Oct. 4, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Teriyaki Grill, 5235 Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 2, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Teriyaki Grill #2, 7600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 1, routine (10 red, 5 blue)

Total Stop (Store), 813 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 1, routine (15 red, 5 blue)

Total Stop/Subway (Commissary), 813 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 1, routine (15 red, 5 blue)

Victorian Connection, 2531 W. Kennewick Ave., Oct. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)