10 Tri-Cities kitchens flunk their latest health inspections

Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections Sept. 14-20, 2019. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ten Mid-Columbia restaurants and kitchens failed missed the mark on their recent health inspections by the Benton-Franklin Health District.

Thirteen others had perfect scores.

The health department released its latest kitchen inspections conducted the week of Sept. 14-20

The district’s food safety team regularly evaluates 1,000 licensed food service establishments for compliance with regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne disease.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Those earning 35 or more red points on routine inspections or 25 or more on follow ups are slated for additional visits.

Direct questions or concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Carniceria La Cabana (Deli), 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 17, routine (50 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, improper cooling procedures.

Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 17, routine (60 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper produce washing, raw meat improperly stored, improper cold holding, improper thawing procedures.

Crazy Moose Casino Pasco, 510 S. 20th Ave., Pasco, Sept. 19, routine (120 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper hot holding, improper cooking temperatures or unattended cooking and hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Crazy Moose Casino Pasco, 510 S. 20th Ave., Pasco, Sept. 20, follow-up (65 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hot holding, improper cooking temperatures or unattended cooking and hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Mama Torrez Salsa Co. (Demo), Event, Sept. 14, routine (80 red, 7 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

McDonald’s, 2721 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 19, routine (55 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Raw meat improperly stored, improper cooking temperatures or unattended cooking and hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Quiktrip Gas & Food, 221 S. 10th, Ave., Pasco, Sept. 18, routine (35 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, improper chemical use.

Sandoval’s Market (Deli), 6930 Road 170, Mesa, Sept. 17, routine (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper raw meat handling procedures, improper cooling procedures.

Seven Eleven (Deli), 2411 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 16, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding.

Seven Eleven (Store), 2411 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 16, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding.

Snowie of West Richland (Mobile), Event, Sept. 14, routine (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities.

Taqueria Los Volcanes, Event, Sept. 17, routine (105 red, 28 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Taqueria Los Volcanes Event, Sept. 18, follow-up (130 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Restaurants passing inspection

Applebee’s, 43 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Sept. 20, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Arby’s, 1310 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 18, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Between The Buns (Cart), Event, Sept. 14, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Bonaventure of Tri-Cities, 1800 Bellerive Drive, Richland, Sept. 19, follow-up (0 red, 5 blue)

Breakplace (Deli), 5304 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 17, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria La Cabana (Store), 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 17, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria Los Toreros (Deli), 210 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Sept. 13, follow-up (30 red, 0 blue)

Circle K (Store), 7707 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 18, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

El Faro Taqueria 1, Event, Sept. 19, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

El Fat Cat Grill, 539 N. Edison St., Kennewick, Sept. 17, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Flying X Coffee, 3012 Road 68, Pasco, Sept. 19, routine (5 red, 8 blue)

Healthiest Organic Greens, Event, Sept. 20, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Jack In The Box, 2722 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 19, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Ki-Be High School Football Concession, 1205 Horne Road, Benton City, Sept. 20, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Lampson Stadium Concession-1, 505 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Sept. 20, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Lee’s Tahitian Restaurant II, 2724 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 20, follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)

Lulu Craft Bar & Kitchen, 606 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Sept. 20, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Neiffer Triangle 4 Ranch (Demo), Event, Sept. 20, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Restaurant Lupitas, 1410 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 20, follow-up (30 red, 0 blue)

Sandoval’s Market (Meat), 6930 Road 170, Mesa, Sept. 17, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Sandoval’s Market (Store), 6930 Road 170, Mesa, Sept. 17, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Sandoval’s Market (Bakery), 6930 Road 170, Mesa, Sept. 17, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Sandoval’s Market (Commissary), 6930 Road 170, Mesa, Sept. 17, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Shopping Spot (Store), 148 S. Road 28, Pasco, Sept. 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Snowie Of West Richland (Mobile), Event, Sept. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Sun Market (Restaurant), 10799 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 18, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Umapine Creamery, Event, Routine, Sept. 20, (0 red, 0 blue)

Yoke’s Fresh Market (Deli), 1401 Bombing Range Road, West Richland, Sept. 19, routine (15 red, 0 blue)