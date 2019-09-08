7 flunk their Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Top 9 things Washington restaurant inspectors look for during inspections Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens.

Seven Mid-Columbia restaurants flunked their recent health inspections and three earned perfect scores.

The Benton-Franklin Health District released results for 25 kitchen inspections conducted the week of Aug. 24-30.

The health district’s food safety team regularly inspects 1,000 establishments that serve food to the public, scrutinizing them on a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations designed to prevent the spread of food borne illness.

Those receiving 35 or more of the more serious red points on routine inspections or 25 or more on follow-ups are subject to follow-up inspections.

Tri-City Herald online readers can learn more about the health district’s process for re-inspecting or closing establishments at the bottom of this column.

Direct questions to 509-460-4205.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Boiada Brazilian Grill, 8418 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 28, routine (55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Carniceria 3 Pueblos (Deli), 2446 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 28, routine (105 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, food not in good condition, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, improper cooking temperatures or unattended cooking and hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Follow-up: Carniceria 3 Pueblos (Deli), 2446 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 29, (35 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Carniceria 3 Pueblos (Meat), 2446 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 28, routine (45 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper shellstock ID or parasite destruction procedures, raw meat improperly stored, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used, improper chemical use.

Follow-up: Carniceria 3 Pueblos (Meat), 2446 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 29, (55 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Mezzo Thai Fusion (Caterer), Event, Aug. 16, follow-up (85 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Neiffer Triangle 4 Ranch (Demo), Event, Aug. 16, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Socorro’s Catering Mobile (Mobile), Event, Aug. 30, routine (120 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, inadequate hand washing facilities, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Sun Market (Store), 10799 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick, Aug. 29, routine (55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, raw meat improperly stored, improper hot holding.

Restaurants passing inspection

Boys & Girls Club, 823 Park Ave., Prosser, Aug. 28, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria 3 Pueblos (Store), 2446 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 28, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Circle K (Restaurant), 12231 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 29, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Circle K (Store), 12231 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Col Solare Winery, 50207 Antinori Road, Benton City, Aug. 29, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Costco Wholesale (Bakery), 8505 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 29, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Costco Wholesale (Deli), 8505 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 29, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Costco Wholesale (Meat), 8505 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 29, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Costco Wholesale (Restaurant), 8505 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 29, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Costco Wholesale (Store), 8505 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Eastside Market (Deli), 335 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Aug. 28, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

El Buen Gusto (Caterer), Event, Aug. 26, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Jade’s British Girl Treats on Grant, 1115 Grant Ave., Prosser, Aug. 28, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Mama’s Diner, 516 Ninth St., Benton City, Aug. 29, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Subway, 515 Ninth St., Benton City, Aug. 29, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Uncle Sam’s Saloon, 8378 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 28, routine (15 red, 3 blue)