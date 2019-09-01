2 kitchens fail their Mid-Columbia health inspections twice in 2 days

Top 9 things Washington restaurant inspectors look for during inspections Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens.

Two of the six establishments inspected recently failed their food health inspections twice in two days.

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team released results for food inspections conducted the week of Aug. 17-23.

The health department regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food establishments that serve the public, including restaurants, convenience stores, schools, residential facilities, concession stands and more.

Establishments are evaluated on a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illness.

Those receiving 35 or more red points on routine inspections or 25 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional scrutiny.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Fuego Mexican Grill, 3911 W 27th Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 19, routine (85 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper produce washing, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Fuego Mexican Grill, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Aug. 21, follow-up (80 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper raw meat handling procedures, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Henry’s Restaurant II (Caterer), Event, Aug. 21, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Henry’s Restaurant II (Caterer), Event, Aug. 22, follow-up (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Restaurants passing inspection

Casa Blanca (Mobile), Event, Aug. 19, follow-up (0 red, 5 blue)

Mr. Pro’s Philly Cheesesteaks (Caterer), 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Aug. 20, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Roasters Coffee, 4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, Aug. 21, routine (25 red, 7 blue)

Starmoney’z Taco City (Mobile), Event, Aug. 21, routine (10 red, 0 blue)