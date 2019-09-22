7 kitchens fail their Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Top 9 things Washington restaurant inspectors look for during inspections Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens.

The Benton-Franklin Health District released 32 results for kitchen inspections conducted the week of Sept. 7-13.

Seven failed and nine earned perfect scores.

The health district’s food safety team regularly evaluates 1,000 licensed food service establishments for compliance with regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne disease.

Those earning 35 or more red points on routine inspections or 25 or more on follow ups are slated for additional visits.

Tri-City Herald online readers can learn more about the health district’s evaluation process at the bottom of this column.

Direct questions or concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Chapala Express II, 7704 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 10, routine (60 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Hong’s Mongolian, 1218 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 12, routine (60 red, 15 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Ninja Bistro (Mobile), Event, Sept. 7, follow-up (50 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Prosser Food Depot (Deli), 1309 Meade Ave., Prosser, Sept. 10, routine (80 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Sushi House, 6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 12, routine (60 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lacking a proper consumer advisory, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Swampy’s BBQ (Caterer), 110 S. Fouth Ave., Pasco, Sept. 13, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Whitstran Steaks & Spirits, 1427 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Sept. 11, routine (80 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, raw meat improperly stored, improper hot holding, improper reheating procedures for hot holding, improper cold holding.

Restaurants passing inspection

Andy’s North, 3321 W. Court St., Pasco, Sept. 9, follow-up (30 red, 5 blue)

Baskin Robbins, 2803 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 11, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria Los Toreros (Deli), 210 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Sept. 13, follow-up (30 red, 0 blue)

Circle K (Store), 1401 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 12, routine (5 red, 5 blue)

Costa Vida, 3015 Duportail St., Richland, Sept. 10, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Daily Harbor, 2221 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 10, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Daily Harbor (Store), 2221 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 10, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Doggie Style Gourmet (Cart), Event, Sept. 6, follow-up (10 red, 0 blue)

El Jazmin (Deli), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Sept. 13, follow-up (0 red, 5 blue)

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 8524 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Sept 13, routine (25 red, 5 blue)

Graze- A Place To Eat, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Sept 9, follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)

Hawthorne Court Retirement, 524 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Sept. 12, follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)

Holiday Inn Express, 1970 Center Parkway, Richland, Sept. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Miss Tamale, 701 The Parkway, Richland, Sept. 9, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Neiffer Triangle 4 Ranch (Demo), Event, Sept. 6, follow-up (20 red, 0 blue)

Ninja Bistro (Mobile), Event, Sept. 11, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Richland Food Mart (Store), 500 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 12, routine (5 red, 10 blue)

Sterling’s, 2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Sept. 10, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Stick & Stone, 3027 Duportail St., Richland, Sept. 10, routine (30 red, 5 blue)

Subway, 2588 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Sept. 10, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Super Mex El Pueblo Market (Bakery), 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Sept. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Super Mex El Pueblo Market (Meat), 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Sept. 12, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Taco Bell/Long John Silvers, 2485 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Sept. 10, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Walgreens (Store), 1601 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 12 routine (0 red, 0 blue)

We Ice, Inc. (Mobile), Event, Sept. 7, routine (5 red, 0 blue)