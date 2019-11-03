8 fail, 23 sail on their Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Eight of 61 Mid-Columbia establishments that serve food failed their health district inspections conducted the week of Oct. 18-25.

Twenty-three earned perfect scores for complying with food safety rules.

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team regularly scrutinizes 1,000 licensed food service establishments for compliance with sanitation and food-handling rules designed to protect public health and prevent the spread of food-borne illness.

Those receiving 35 or more of the more serious red violations on the 418-point scale are scheduled for additional visits, as are those who receive 25 or more on follow-ups.

Call 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Garden Hot Pot Restaurant, 140 Gage Blvd., Richland, Oct. 24, routine (85 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control; food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper raw meat handling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Inca Mexican Restaurant II, 1813 Leslie Road, Richland, Oct. 23, routine (75 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, improper raw meat handling procedures, raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Meadow Springs Country Club, 700 Country Club Road, Richland, Oct. 24, routine (70 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper produce washing, improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding.

Mizu Sushi & Roll, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 21, follow-up (95 red, 13 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper shellstock ID or parasite destruction procedures, raw meat improperly stored, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used, lacking a proper consumer advisory, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Red Bento Teriyaki, 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 25, routine (55 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Tacos y Mariscos El Tequilas, 109 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 25, routine (155 red, 20 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, improper shellstock ID or parasite destruction procedures, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lacking a proper consumer advisory, improper chemical use.

Tailwind PSC - Post, 3601 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 21, routine (65 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

West Richland Golf Course, 4000 Fallon Drive, West Richland, Oct. 22, routine (100 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Restaurants passing inspection

4th Base Pizza And Wings, 20 S. Auburn St., Kennewick, Oct. 25, routine (5 red, 8 blue)

A & A Mini Mart (Restaurant), 919 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

A & A Mini Mart (Store), 919 W. Court St., Pasco, Oct. 24, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 21, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Bruchi’s, 8903 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 25, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Burger Ranch, 808 Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 25, routine (15 red, 5 blue)

Burrito Town, 415 S. Rainier St., Kennewick, Oct. 25, routine (10 red, 5 blue)

Captain Gray Elementary School, 1102 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Circle K (Store), 4823 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco, Oct. 22, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Circle K (Store), 4805 Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 23, routine (20 red, 0 blue)

City Market (Store), 415 S. Rainier St., Kennewick, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Creggers Food and Espressos (Mobile), Event, Oct. 22, follow-up (15 red, 0 blue)

Dollar Tree (Store), 5710 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 22, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

DQ Grill & Chill, 2815 W. Second Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

Emerson Elementary School, 1616 W. Octave St., Pasco, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Enterprise Middle School, 5200 Paradise Way, West Richland, Oct. 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Frichette Winery, 39412 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Garden Hot Pot Restaurant, 140 Gage Blvd., Richland, Oct. 25, follow-up (20 red, 0 blue)

Grocery Outlet (Store), 5710 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 23, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

Hawthorne Elementary School, 3520 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Hickory Farms (Demo), Event, Oct. 21, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Isaac Stevens Middle School, 1120 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, Oct. 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Ki-Be Elementary & Middle School, 913 Horne Drive, Benton City, Oct. 25, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Ki-Be High School Kitchen, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Ki-Be Market Grocery & Feed (Deli), 1215 Horne Road, Benton City, Oct. 26, routine (0 red, 3 blue)

Ki-Be Market Grocery & Feed (Meat), 1215 Horne Road, Benton City, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Ki-Be Market Grocery & Feed (Store), 1215 Horne Road, Benton City, Oct. 25, routine (5 red, 5 blue)

Little Caesar’s (Gage), 8530 Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Oct. 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Longfellow Elementary School, 300 N. Eighth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

McDonald’s, 2751 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

McDonald’s, 1275 George Washington Way, Richland, Oct. 25, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Mercy’s Pizza Taco, 524 N. Third, Pasco, Oct. 24, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

MyFroYo, 4803 Clemente Lane, Pasco, Oct. 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

New Horizons High School, 2020 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Panaderia Colima, 801 W. Clark St., Pasco, Oct. 23, routine (10 red, 3 blue)

Papa Murphy’s Take And Bake Pizza, 612 Gage Blvd., Richland, Oct. 23, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Pizza Hut, 5109 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 23, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Porters (Store), 4804 N. Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Red Bento Teriyaki (Sushi), 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Rite Aid (Store), 215 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Riverview High School Concessions, 36509 Lemon Drive, Kennewick, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Rowena Chess Elementary School, 715 N. 24th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 25, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Sage Crest Elementary School, 6411 W. 38th Ave., Kennewick, Oct. 21, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

Sunset View Elementary School, 711 Center Parkway, Kennewick, Oct. 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Tailwind PSC - Coffee, 3601 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 21, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Tailwind PSC - Pre, 3601 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, Oct. 21, routine (10 red, 5 blue)

Terra Vinum, 56204 N.E. Roza Road, Benton City, Oct. 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

The Folded Pizza Pie, 421 Wellsian Way, Richland, Oct. 23, Oct. 23, routine (10 red, 10 blue)

Tina’s Tasty Treats, 110 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Oct. 23, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Tommys Tap House & Bistro, 1312 Lee Blvd., Richland, Oct. 24, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Val-Entine Delites (Mobile), Event, Oct. 22, routine (20 red, 0 blue)

Walgreens (Store), 5506 Road 68, Pasco, Oct. 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

West Richland Golf Course, 4000 Fallon Drive, West Richland, Oct. 24, follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)