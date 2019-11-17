15 restaurants fail their Mid-Columbia health inspections

The Benton Franklin Health District food safety team had a busy week, giving failing scores to 15 restaurants inspected the week of Nov. 2-8.

Two of those restaurants also failed their re-inspections conducted the same week.

The food safety team passed 33 establishments that handle food with perfect scores, out of the 85 inspections it conducted.

More than 1,000 licensed establishments are inspected for compliance with health department regulations designed to protect public health and prevent the spread of food-borne illness

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Those receiving 35 or more of the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard — fewer than 25 red points and a limited number of repeat problems.

Call 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

3 Pueblos Meat Market (Deli), 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Nov. 5, routine (55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding

AFC Sushi @ Fred Meyer, 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (100 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, improper shellstock ID or parasite destruction procedures, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, accurate thermometer not provided or used, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Bento Teriyaki, 61 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Nov. 6, follow-up (75 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Bruchi’s, 1402 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Nov. 4, routine (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Eastside Brothers (Store), 1303 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Nov. 8, follow-up (60 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, improper hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

El Paisano (Mobile), Event, Nov. 6, routine (50 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cold holding.

Family Garden Sushi & Chinese, 1340 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Nov. 6, follow-up (70 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding .

Old Country Buffet, 6821 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 6, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper raw meat handling procedures, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Sandoval’s Market (Bakery), 6930 Road 170, Mesa, Nov. 6, routine (40 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Food not in good condition, improper shell egg handling practices, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Sandoval’s Market (Deli), 6930 Road 170 Mesa, Nov. 6, follow-up (55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, improper produce washing, improper raw meat handling procedures, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Tacos El Cepillo (Mobile), Event, Nov. 5, routine (110 red, 13 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food obtained from unapproved source, improper produce washing, improper raw meat handling procedures, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Tacos El Cepillo (Mobile), Event, Nov. 6, follow-up ( 55 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, food obtained from unapproved source, improper produce washing.

Taqueria 3 Pueblos, Event, Nov. 5, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Taqueria La Esperanza (Mobile), Event, Nov. 6, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Thai City Restaurant, 4096 W. Van Giesen St, West Richland, Nov. 6, routine (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

The Dive, 2000 Logston Blvd Richland, Nov. 7, routine (50 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Tri-Teriyaki, 5431 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, Nov. 6, routine (50 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooking temperatures or unattended cooking and hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Restaurants passing inspection

Amon Creek Elementary School, 18 Center Parkway, Richland, Nov. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Bartholomew Winery, 421 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 7, routine (5 red, 2 blue)

Basin City Child Development Center, 281 Fist Ave., Basin City, Nov. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Basin City Elementary School, 303 Bailie Blvd., Mesa, Nov. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Big Lots (Store), 1743 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 6, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Carmichael Middle School, 620 Thayer Drive, Richland, Nov. 7, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Casa Mia, 607 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 4, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Chapala Express II, 7704 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 7, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Chinook Middle School, 4891 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Edgar Brown Stadium-East, 725 N. 18th Ave., Pasco, Nov. 1, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Edgar Brown Stadium-West, 725 N. 18th Ave., Pasco, Nov. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Edison Elementary School, 201 S. Dawes St., Kennewick, Oct. 28, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Edwin Markham Elementary School, 4031 Elm Road, Pasco, Nov. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Excalibur Pizza 2, 420 S. Vancouver St., Kennewick, Nov. 7, routine (25 red, 3 blue)

Finley Elementary School, 213504 E. Cougar Road, Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Finley Middle School, 37208 S. Finley Road, Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Grocery Outlet - Kennewick (Store), 1325 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 7, routine (10 red, 5 blue)

Hacienda Del Sol Mexican Restaurant, 5024 N. Road 68, Pasco, Nov. 7, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Headstart/Children’s Center, 1549 S.E. Georgia Ave, Richland, Nov. 5, follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)

Hielo La Esperanza (Commissary), 1427 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Nov. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Horse Heaven Middle School, 3500 S. Vancouver St., Kennewick, Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Hot Spot Mini Mart (Store), 7380 Road 170, Mesa, Nov. 5, routine (0 red, 3 blue)

James McGee Elementary School, 4601 N. Horizon Drive, Pasco, Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Jason Lee Elementary School, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland, Nov. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Jefferson Elementary School, 1550 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Kahlotus School District, 100 W. Martin St., Kahlotus, Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Keg Alehouse & Spirits, 718 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Kennewick High Deca Store, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick, Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Leona Libby Middle School, 3259 Belmont Blvd., West Richland, Nov. 5, routine (5 red, 5 blue)

Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Nov. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Marie Curie STEM Elementary School, 715 N. California Ave., Pasco, Nov. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

McDonald’s, 2202 W. Court St., Pasco, Nov. 6, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Mei-Ling Inn, 627 S. Columbia Ave Connell WA 99326, Routine 11/7/2019 ( 25 red, 0 blue)

Monarcha Winery, 421 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Mongolian & Pho, 2607 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 4, routine (25 red, 10 blue)

N. Franklin Eagles Football, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, Nov. 1, routine (0 red, 2 blue)

Palouse Junction Alternative School, 110 N. Chelan Ave., Connell, Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Panda Express, 401 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Nov. 4, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Pasco Il Child Development Center, 1010 S. Sixth Ave., Pasco, Nov. 5, routine (10 red, 5 blue)

Pasco SD Early Learning Center, 1317 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco, Nov. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Pizza Hut, 7605 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Ridgeview Elementary School, 7001 W. 13th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Rite Aid (Store), 1549 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Riverview High School, 36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (25 red, 0 blue)

Ruth Livingston Elementary School, 2515 Road 84, Pasco, Nov. 7, routine ( 0 red, 0 blue)

Sacajawea Elementary School, 535 Fuller St., Richland, Nov. 5, routine (0 red, 5 blue)

Salsitas Tacos Grill (Mobile), Event, Nov. 7, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Seven Eleven (Store), 2411 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 6, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Seven Eleven (Deli), 2411 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 6, follow-up (25 red, 0 blue)

Notes: improper hot holding.

Sonic Drive-In, 7274 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Nov. 4, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Starbuck’s Coffee, 1759 George Washington Way, Richland, Nov. 6, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Starbuck’s Coffee, 4008 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Sun River Vintners, 9312 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 5, routine ( 5 red, 0 blue)

Super Taco (Mobile), Event, Nov. 5, Routine 11/5/2019 ( 15 Red, 10 Blue)

Sushi House, 6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Nov. 4, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

Taco La Herradura, 647 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Tacos La Herradura (Mobile), Event, Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

The Patty Shack, 6850 Road 170, Mesa, Nov. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Three Rivers Elementary, 3901 Road 84, Pasco, Nov. 6, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Tokyo Sushi & Teriyaki, 3617 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Nov. 5, routine (30 red, 5 blue)

Tri-Tech Catering/Rest. Mgt. (Caterer), 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, Nov. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

TSP Bakeshop, 4850 Paradise Way, West Richland, Nov. 5, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

U.R.M. Cash & Carry (Store), 525 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick, Nov. 7, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Virgie Robinson Elementary School, 125 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco, Nov. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

William Wiley Elementary School, 2820 S. Highland Blvd., West Richland, Nov. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Yoke’s Fresh Market (Deli), 4905 Road 68, Pasco, Nov. 6, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Zip’s, 400 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Nov. 8, routine (15 red, 0 blue)