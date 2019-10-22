Split commission votes for immediate takeover of Benton County jail

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher will no longer oversee the county jail after the county’s elected commissioners voted Tuesday on an immediate takeover.

The county commission decided 2-1 to assume control of the 700-plus bed jail at midnight.

The decision removes the jail from the control of a sheriff under heightened public scrutiny over complaints about his conduct in office and accusations he abused his now-estranged wife during an argument over an affair.

The county commission decided 2-1 to assume control of the 700-plus bed jail at midnight.

Commissioners Jerome Delvin and Jim Beaver supported the takeover. Commission Chair Shon Small, a former sheriff’s deputy, voted against it.

Delvin proposed the takeover — for a second time in as many years — during the commission’s Oct. 8 meeting.

A former police officer and state lawmaker, Delvin bluntly accused Hatcher of mismanaging the jail, failing to pay Lourdes Health Services for mental health support to inmates, using its budget as a “piggy bank” to fund the patrol division and creating morale issues by leaving the jail understaffed.

Delvin said he fears Lourdes will stop supporting inmates. And he pledged to expand mental health services in the jail.

Delvin said the county needed to reduce the number of people supervised by the elected sheriff.

The jail has about 100 employees. Hatcher retains oversight of the 100-person law enforcement operation, including patrol and detectives divisions.

Beaver, who participated in the meeting by phone because of a family emergency, supported Delvin’s arguments for the swift change.

“We have a serious leadership void,” he said.

Hatcher did not attend the meeting but spoke with media after the session ended. He defended the jail’s record on addressing mental health and addiction issues.

He shifted blame for the Lourdes bill back to the commissioners, noting that is the responsibility of the health department.

The sheriff’s department would have paid it but did not receive it, he said.

Hatcher said he proposed Monday night that the commissioners pay for a feasibility study to ensure a more thoughtful transition the jail, but received no response.

“Why are we in such a rush?” he asked. “There is no justification for this. We have the best or one of the best jails in the state.”

New Department of Corrections

The newly created county Department of Corrections will take over the jail and its related support operations at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Current Benton County Jail Commander Scott Souza agreed to manage it on the commission’s behalf.

The move will add at least one new executive level employee to the county payroll.

Delvin and Beaver voted to authorize Loretta Smith-Kelty, interim county administrator, to hire an interim jail administrator to assist Souza with budget and other management matters during the transition.

Smith-Kelty said she hasn’t had a chance to consider a suitable candidate.

Souza praised jail staff and said it will continue to run the jail safely and efficiently. There were about 600 inmates in custody Tuesday.

Small, who opposed the takeover, said he wanted more information about the financial implications.

“Let’s do our due diligence,” he said, highlighting a typo in the official resolution to enable the takeover. “Let’s make sure we dot the dots.”

The takeover caps a bitter and public dispute between the Hatcher and Delvin in the weeks since Hatcher was accused of abusing his estranged wife in court documents related to his divorce.

Hatcher’s estranged wife went to Delvin with complaints that Hatcher had choked her during an argument over an affair.

The Washington State Patrol investigated. The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office filed, then withdrew criminal charges in the case.

The two men spent weeks swapping insults, each accusing the other of telling lies and half truths to advance his own agenda.

Tuesday’s session also highlighted tension between Delvin and Small.

Delvin suggested Small would vote against the takeover out of loyalty to Hatcher.

Small objected.

“You made a comment about my loyalty to the sheriff. My loyalty is to the taxpayers,” he said.

Check back for updates.