Prosecutors dismiss ‘premature’ criminal charges against Sheriff Hatcher

Criminal charges against Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher have been dismissed because investigators need more time to build a case.

Hatcher, 56, has charged one week ago in Benton County Superior Court with felony witness tampering and fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, an order to dismiss was filed by the special prosecutor handling the case.

The order actually was signed Tuesday by Judge David Elofson with Yakima County Superior Court, however it was only submitted to the Benton County court late Wednesday afternoon.

The case against Hatcher — which stemmed from domestic abuse allegations by his estranged wife — was dismissed without prejudice, which means it can be re-filed at a later date.

Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor G. Mark Cipolla said in his dismissal motion that “further investigation by the Washington State Patrol is required prior to proceeding with prosecution.”

Richland attorney Scott Johnson, who represented Hatcher on the criminal charges, said this case serves as an example of the danger of rushing to judgment.

“Sheriff Hatcher was relieved but not surprised by the filing,” Johnson said in a news release. “Since the beginning of this case, Sheriff Hatcher has maintained his innocence and was confident that when all of the facts were exposed, the case against him would fall apart.”

“Sheriff Hatcher thanks all of those people who have supported him,” he added. “He is eager to get back to his regular duties as sheriff of Benton County.”

The dismissal comes one day after Monica Hatcher and Jerry Hatcher appeared in court on their divorce case, filed Sept. 18 by the wife.

Monica Hatcher initially did not seek a protection or restraining order against her husband of eight years.

But then on Oct. 4 she filed a petition in the divorce case claiming Jerry Hatcher had strangled and threatened her in December 2017 when she confronted her husband about an ongoing extramarital affair.

