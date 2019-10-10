Benton County sheriff’s unions call for their boss to resign. He’s staying put, says his lawyer

A Benton County sheriff corrections officer monitors computer and video screens in the master control room near the booking area of the Benton County jail facility in Kennewick. Tri-City Herald

The four unions representing Benton County Sheriff’s Office employees called for their embattled leader to immediately resign in the wake of criminal charges.

The “united message” from the bargaining groups came one day after Sheriff Jerry Hatcher was charged with felony witness tampering and fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor.

Both charges, filed in Benton County Superior Court, include domestic violence allegations because they involve his estranged wife.

“We ... believe no one is above the law and that includes Sheriff Hatcher,” the unions wrote in the letter. “In light of everything, we ask that Jerry Hatcher immediately resign and not drag the employees, the reputation of this office or our community through his court process.”

The call for his resignation was quickly followed by rumors that the sheriff of 2 1/2 years had stepped down.

Richland lawyer Scott Johnson, who’s been hired to to handle Hatcher’s criminal case, told the Tri-City Herald that his client has taken a few days off and is out of the area.

But he emphasized that Hatcher is not stepping down.

Hatcher has asked his command staff to handle day-to-day operations while he is away, which typically is what happens when the sheriff is not in the office, said Johnson.

“He intends to continue on with his duties as sheriff,” the attorney said.

Through his attorney, Hatcher released a lengthy statement blasting the investigation as “politically motivated” and accused other public officials of pressuring his wife.

Domestic violence charges

On Monday, Hatcher surrendered all guns, dangerous weapons and concealed pistol permits to Kennewick police as part of a protection order in his separate divorce filing.

Monica Hatcher filed for divorce on Sept. 18.

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher File Tri-City Herald

His wife of eight years, she has alleged that her husband grabbed her around the neck on two separate occasions.

In addition to the claims of domestic violence, she says her husband recently tried to get her to recant statements she’s made to investigators.

Earlier this week Jerry Hatcher emphatically denied the “inflammatory and damaging” allegations and said he had been falsely accused.

The unions that represent Hatcher’s employees say the recent information and events regarding their boss’ criminal charges are “very disturbing.”

“We would like our community to know we are as concerned as you with the allegations he is accused of,” the letter said.

“The allegations are bringing discredit to this office and they do not reflect what we stand for. They are the actions of one person and, if they are true, they will be his burden and his shame to carry.”

Thursday’s letter came from Teamsters Locals 839 and 760, the Fraternal Order of Police and the Benton County Deputies Guild.

The four unions cover: clerical staff; corrections officers, corporals, sergeants and lieutenants; and patrol deputies, corporals, sergeants and lieutenants.

The employees said regardless of Hatcher’s recent news, their united message for the community is, “We are committed to you and will continue serving you with the same dedication and commitment to your safety.”

“The public trust we have worked so hard to earn and hold so dearly has now been put to doubt,” the letter continues. “We ask that you place that doubt where it belongs and allow us, the employees, a chance to continue earning and building your trust.”

The letter concluded that everyone should have the opportunity to stand trial, and that includes Hatcher.

He currently is scheduled to make his first appearance on the new charges and enter a plea Oct. 23.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.