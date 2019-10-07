Benton County sheriff accused of strangling and threatening his wife

SHARE COPY LINK

The wife of Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher has accused him of strangling her and making a threat during a fight about an extramarital affair, court documents show.

Monica Hatcher filed for divorce Sept. 18, saying the “marriage is irretrievably broken.”

Then, on Friday, she filed for a temporary protection order against Jerry Hatcher, claiming she is a victim of domestic violence.

Hatcher has “become incredibly agitated and his anger that has been directed towards me is becoming increasingly scary and unpredictable,” she wrote in the petition.

As part of the protection order, she asked that her husband be required to surrender all guns, dangerous weapons and concealed pistol licenses.

That request was granted Friday by Superior Court Judge Cameron Mitchell in the temporary order.

According to the temporary order, Jerry Hatcher must move his belongings out of the couple’s Badger Canyon home and cannot come within 1,000 feet of his wife when she is at home or work.

A court hearing has been set for Oct. 15.

Jerry Hatcher could not be reached at his office Monday morning.

The 56-year-old has been sheriff since May 2017 when he was picked to take over the position following the resignation of Steve Keane.

He won a November 2017 election to serve the last year of Keane’s term, then ran unopposed in 2018 for a four-year term.

It does not appear there is any requirement for the sheriff to leave the position, even if he cannot carry a pistol.

Commissioned peace officers can be “discharged for disqualifying misconduct” under a state law.

The grounds for termination for a police officer or sheriff’s deputy include a conviction or conduct that would constitute a crime: in their duties or while acting as an officer; involving dishonesty or false statement; drug possession; or a crime that disqualifies a Washington citizen from the legal right to have a gun under state or federal law.

However, since Hatcher was elected by the voters of Benton County, he likely can only be removed from office by a recall effort or his own resignation.

Protection order

Monica Hatcher, 50, says in her protection order petition that it was during her husband’s first campaign run that she became aware he was having an affair with the woman who was handling his social media activity.

That woman, Lisa Rector Thomas, now is running for Richland City Council. She is trying to unseat Councilman Phillip Lemley in November’s general election.

Thomas could not be reached by phone Monday.

Monica and Jerry Hatcher have been married since August 2011, according to the divorce filing in Benton County Superior Court.

Sheriff Jerry Hatcher

Monica Hatcher did not seek a protection or restraining order as part of the divorce.

She is represented by lawyer Pat Chvatal, while Jerry Hatcher so far has been representing himself.

The couple have no children together.

In the protection order petition, Monica Hatcher mentions a recent investigation started against her husband, but does not say what agency is investigating him or for what.

She said she was asked to provide a statement about the events of Dec. 13, 2017, as part of that investigation.

Monica Hatcher says it was that day that she went to her husband with “months of phone and text records” about his alleged affair with Thomas.

She says she had confronted him numerous times throughout the year, but didn’t go to him with the purported evidence until shortly after his campaign ended.

“This resulted in Jerry physically assaulting me by putting both hands around my throat, backing me up multiple feet and forcing me backwards over our bedroom dresser, while continuing to choke me,” she wrote in the petition.

After he let go of her, Monica Hatcher said she told her husband to never put his hands on her again and that he could have broken her neck.

She said her husband replied, “If I wanted to hurt you, you’d be dead right now!”

The petition includes nine pictures that Monica Hatcher states are her injuries from that alleged assault.

Divorce filing

Monica Hatcher said they started living separately on Sept. 8. Her divorce filing came 10 days later.

Since then, Jerry Hatcher has showed up at her home and work unannounced and “has continued to manipulate me into performing anything that he believes will remove his accountability of his behavior,” Monica Hatcher wrote.

“His emotional abuse has been an ongoing issue and has caused me years of intimidation,” she continued. “Jerry has always made me feel that he was above the law. Until recently, I have been convinced that he was untouchable by law and the only person that could arrest him is the coroner.”

Monica Hatcher went on to say that her involvement in the current investigation against her husband has led to his escalated behavior.

She alleges her husband has encouraged her to make false statements to protect him from losing his job and prevent possible criminal charges.

The petition mentions an Oct. 3 incident in which Monica Hatcher says she was forced to send a false statement to a prosecutor. She said her husband “stood over me while I cried.”

“Many times I stated that none of this is true and he was making me lie and discredit my integrity, my character all of your personal gain,” she wrote. “I felt that I did not have a choice and upon agreeing and finishing the document, I was then able to leave his home.”

She said Jerry Hatcher followed that up with multiple text messages and phone calls to her, ensuring that the document had in fact been sent.

“I feel Jerry’s behavior is continuing to escalate and I am unsure of what his actions will be to stop this investigation,” Monica Hatcher states.