A Beetle took on an elk northwest of Richland

A 64-year-old woman was hospitalized after her Volkwagen Beetle crashed into an elk on Highway 240 near the Hanford Reach National Monument.

Phyllis A. Mulkey of Richland was heading toward the Hanford Reach National Monument at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when she slammed into an elk standing in the roadway, the Washington State Patrol said.

Mulkey was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available. The state patrol did not say what happened to the elk.

This is the second time in three months someone has been hurt hitting an elk in the area around the Hanford Reach. A Pasco woman was hurt after she hit a dead elk along Highway 24.

In November, elk on highways were blamed for three other collisions on the Hanford nuclear reservation. One wreck killed a Hanford worker on a motorcycle.

An adult elk can weigh 400 to 800 pounds, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The state estimates about 1,000 elk live on the national monument. Hanford officials and the state patrol urge drivers to use caution in the area.