Hanford motorcyclist’s death may help save others

A Hanford employee who hit a deer on his motorcycle Sunday died early Wednesday morning, said the Benton County Coroner’s Office.
The family of Mikhaill “Mike” Stewart posted on social media on Monday that he would not survive his injuries. But his death was delayed after his family decided to donate his organs, said Chief Deputy Coroner Roy McLean.
Stewart leaves a wife and two small children. A GoFundMe site has raised almost $30,000 for funeral expenses and to help his family.
Stewart was on his way to work at 6:15 p.m. Sunday when his motorcycle hit the deer, said investigators.
He was on the Hanford nuclear reservation, but had not reached the Wye Barricade secure entrance to Hanford on the site’s Route 4 South just north of Richland.
He was wearing a helmet and was not speeding, according to police reports.
Stewart worked on the water utilities team for Department of Energy contractor Mission Support Alliance.
The contractor’s president, Bob Wilkinson, sent a message to employees Monday with condolences. He reminded employees that counseling was available.
Comments