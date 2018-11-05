Hanford motorcyclist seriously hurt after hitting a deer

A Hanford worker was seriously hurt Sunday evening when his motorcycle hit a deer on the nuclear reservation.
The man was on Route 4 South, a road that leads to the Wye Barricade secure entrance to the Hanford nuclear reservation just north of Richland.
He was on the nuclear site — just passing Energy Northwest’s nuclear power plant before the Wye Barricade — when he hit the deer, said Rae Moss, spokeswoman for Mission Support Alliance
MIssion Support Alliance is a Department of Energy contractor at Hanford, and the man is an employee there working on water utilities.
He was driving north on his way to work, Moss said.
Other members of his family also work at Hanford.
The motorcycle landed on him, and people who were nearby when he crashed tried to pull it off him, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was unresponsive when medics arrived and took him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.
The sheriff’s office said the man was not riding recklessly or speeding.
Each November Hanford workers are warned to drive carefully because of the many deer on the site and crossing Highway 240 as it cuts through Hanford. The annual message had not been sent out yet this month.
