A woman was hospitalized after crashing into a dead elk on the Hanford Reach
A dead elk in the middle of a Highway 24 sent a Pasco woman to the hospital Friday morning.
Bertha Escalante Ramirez, 48, of Pasco, was driving west through the Hanford Reach National Monument at 5:15 a.m. when she was surprised by the carcass, said the Washington State Patrol.
It’s still not clear how the dead animal ended up in the roadway, but the crash wrecked her Nissan Versa and sent her to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Her condition was not immediately available.
In November, live elk on the highways were blamed for three other collisions on the Hanford nuclear reservation. One wreck killed a Hanford worker on a motorcycle.
An adult elk can weigh 400 to 800 pounds, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The state estimates about 1,000 elk live on the national monument.
