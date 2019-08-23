Crime

A woman was hospitalized after crashing into a dead elk on the Hanford Reach

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. By
Kennewick, WA

A dead elk in the middle of a Highway 24 sent a Pasco woman to the hospital Friday morning.

Bertha Escalante Ramirez, 48, of Pasco, was driving west through the Hanford Reach National Monument at 5:15 a.m. when she was surprised by the carcass, said the Washington State Patrol.

It’s still not clear how the dead animal ended up in the roadway, but the crash wrecked her Nissan Versa and sent her to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Her condition was not immediately available.

In November, live elk on the highways were blamed for three other collisions on the Hanford nuclear reservation. One wreck killed a Hanford worker on a motorcycle.

An adult elk can weigh 400 to 800 pounds, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The state estimates about 1,000 elk live on the national monument.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  