Son charged with murdering his Pasco mom is caught re-entering the United States

A 33-year-old man charged in the murder of his mother has been arrested trying to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico.

The U.S. Border Patrol arrested Clemente Rodriguez Torres on Thursday as he tried to come back into the country at the San-Ysidro crossing at the California-Mexico border, said a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office release.

Torres and his father, Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Estela Torres Rodriguez, whose body has not been found.

Nationwide arrest warrants with $1 million bail each were issued at the time.

Franklin County investigators believed both men fled to Mexico in the days after Estela went missing from a Franklin County home on March 28.

She left dinner cooking on the stove of her daughter’s house and, investigators later found a large quantity of blood at the home.

Torres and his father, 63, were living in Prosser at the time of the killing. The couple had been married 30 years but had separated in February. He wanted to reunite and she refused, according to family members.

The Franklin County Prosecutors Office has been notified and plans to begin the process to extradite Clemente from California to face charges. He’s being held in the San Diego County Jail.

A second son was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the case. The charges were dismissed in June.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Franklin County Sheriff’s Detective Steve Warren at 509-545-5424.

