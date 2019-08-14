Waterfront dining coming to Kennewick’s Columbia Park

Clubhouse demolition at Columbia Park Golf Links Demolition has started on the long-standing clubhouse at Columbia Park Golf Links in Kennewick. The A-frame building, built in 1948, is being town down and a new clubhouse is scheduled to open this spring. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Demolition has started on the long-standing clubhouse at Columbia Park Golf Links in Kennewick. The A-frame building, built in 1948, is being town down and a new clubhouse is scheduled to open this spring.

CG Public House and Catering will open a new restaurant at Kennewick’s Columbia Park in late September.

Bite at the Landing will open at Columbia River Landing, the 2,600-square-foot building completed at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex by the city of Kennewick in June.

CG Public House announced the move Tuesday on Facebook.

The city incorporated a full-service kitchen in the project and a 1,200-square-foot patio overlooking the river.

It found a restaurant operator in CG Public House, which is owned by Shirley and Steve Simmons, the 2017 Tri-Citians of the Year, and operated by their son, Kyle.

CG Public House, formerly Country Gentleman, has served diners at 9221 W. Clearwater Ave. since 2006.