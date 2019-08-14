Local
Waterfront dining coming to Kennewick’s Columbia Park
Clubhouse demolition at Columbia Park Golf Links
CG Public House and Catering will open a new restaurant at Kennewick’s Columbia Park in late September.
Bite at the Landing will open at Columbia River Landing, the 2,600-square-foot building completed at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex by the city of Kennewick in June.
CG Public House announced the move Tuesday on Facebook.
The city incorporated a full-service kitchen in the project and a 1,200-square-foot patio overlooking the river.
It found a restaurant operator in CG Public House, which is owned by Shirley and Steve Simmons, the 2017 Tri-Citians of the Year, and operated by their son, Kyle.
CG Public House, formerly Country Gentleman, has served diners at 9221 W. Clearwater Ave. since 2006.
